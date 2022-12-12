CADILLAC — It’s hard not to feel the positive vibe during Project Christmas.
Whether it’s the festive atmosphere or the smiles on the faces of volunteers working the event or those who benefit, it just seems like everyone shares in the positive feelings.
On Saturday, 580 families came through the doors of the Wexford County Civic Arena to partake in the annual event. Another 176 families had provisions delivered to their homes via the WexExpress.
While Saturday’s event was the culmination of months of work, the work was all worth it. The efforts of the Project Christmas committee and the generosity of residents and businesses helped to fill the drop boxes for gifts, toys and food that were scattered throughout the area.
With this year’s event complete, there will be a short break before planning for 2023 begins.
Project Christmas first began in 1989 and was held in an old house by Mercy Hospital. The event has helped thousands of families in Wexford and Missaukee counties.
