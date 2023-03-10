LAKE CITY — There’s a new Mr. Lake City in town.
Lake City senior Brody Gothard received the title after winning Lake City High School’s annual Mr. Lake City Pageant. Marcus Booms was the runner-up.
The pageant helps raise money for the school’s After Prom party in April. This year the event raised $5,126.53, topping last year’s total by more than $100.
“Overall everything went well,” pageant co-coordinator Missy McGiness said. “The kids had a great time.”
Lake City seniors Brody Gothard, Dayne Blair, Ethan Dulzo, Marcus Booms, and Enzo Ramalho and juniors Tyler Atkins, Thomas Bisballe, and Ethan Goodrich participated in a series of competitions to be crowned Mr. Lake City 2023. These contests included minute to win it games, a question and answer segment, and a swimsuit contest.
The contestants were then scored by three judges and the person with the most points was crowned the winner.
“It’s fun to watch them because when they first do their trail run, they really don’t seem to know what their plan is,” McGiness said. “Then as soon as the lights go off and the music comes out (at the pageant), you would think they’ve been planning it for months.”
Along with ticket sales, money was also raised through the pageant’s silent auction and raffle. McGiness said the funds will be used to help provide different activities and gifts for students at the After Prom party. One of the activities will be a virtual reality game.
McGiness said each student will receive one gift at the party. She said they purchased a number of prizes, including mini-fridges, microwaves, Keurigs and air fryers. The extra money will go to the junior class.
“We wouldn’t be able to do it without the community,” McGiness said. “They were very generous in donating their money and their time.”
“We’re just very thankful and so appreciative of everything that they’ve done.”
