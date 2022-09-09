All Schedules are subject to change

Lake City Volleyball

09/13/22     Beal City               A  5:30 p.m.

09/15/22     Houghton Lake      A  6 p.m.

Lake City Football

09/09/22    Manton           H  7 p.m. 

09/16/22    Beal City         H  7 p.m.  

Lake City Cross Country

09/13/22     Beal City Inv       A  TBA

09/16/22     Ottawa Hills Inv   A  TBA

McBain Football

09/09/22      Roscommon       H  7 p.m.

09/16/22      Houghton Lake   A  7 p.m.

McBain Volleyball

09/12/22        Cadillac Quad         A  5 p.m.

09/13/22        Evart                     H  5;30 p.m.

09/17/22        Cadillac Inv            A  8:30 a.m.

McBain Cross Country

09/10/22        Mud Run           A  9:30 a.m.

09/17/22        Evart Inv          A  9:30 a.m.

NMC Volleyball

09/13/22       Pine River          A  5:30 p.m.

09/16/22       Glen Lake          A  5:30 p.m.

NMC Boys Soccer

09/09/22      Suttons Bay           A  7 p.m.  

09/12/22      Ogemaw Heights    H  5 p.m.

09/14/22      Tawas                    A  5 p.m.

NMC Cross County

09/10/22      Breckenridge         A    8 :30 a.m.

09/13/22       Beal City Inv        A    TBD 

Manton Football

09/09/22       Lake City           A  7 p.m.   

09/16/22        Evart                H  7 p.m.           

Manton Volleyball

09/10/22         Manton Inv      H  9 a.m.  

09/13/22         Roscommon     H  5:30 p.m.

Manton Cross Country

09/16/22         MSU inv        A  12 Noon

Marion Football

09/09/22        Mesick         A  7 p.m. 

09/16/22        Baldwin       A  7 p.m.

Marion Volleyball

09/12/22        Harrison               H  7 p.m.

09/13/22        Cadillac Heritage   H  6 p.m.

Marion Cross Country

09/10/22       Marion Steeplechase    H  10 a.m.

