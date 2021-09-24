NOTE SCHEDULES ARE SUBJECT TO CHANGE
Lake City Varsity Football
9/24/21 McBain H 7 p.m.
10/1/21 Houghton Lake H 7 p.m.
Lake City Cross Country
9/27/21 Grayling Invite A 4:30 p.m.
10/1/21 Homcoming Running of the Football
Lake City Volleyball
9/28/21 Roscommon A 5:30 p.m.
9/30/21 Kalkaska A 5:30 p.m.
McBain Varsity Football
9/24/21 Lake City A 7 p.m.
10/1/21 Evart A 7 p.m.
McBain Cross Country
9/25/21 Cadillac Invite A 9:30 a.m.
McBain Volleyball
9/28/21 NMC/Manton A 5:30 p.m.
9/30/21 Pine River H 5:30 p.m.
NMC Soccer
9/27/21 Roscommon A 5 p.m.
9/29/21 Clare H 5 p.m.
NMC Cross Country
9/25/21 Cadillac Invite A TBA
NMC Volleyball
9/28/21 McBain/Manton H 5:30 p.m.
9/30/21 Evart H 6 p.m.
Manton Varsity Football
9/24/21 Pine River H 7 p.m.
10/1/21 Roscommon A 7 p.m.
Manton Cross Country
9/25/21 Cadillac A 4 p.m.
10/2/21 GT Academy A 9 a.m.
Manton Volleyball
9/28/21 NMC Tri A 5:30 p.m.
9/30/21 Beal City A 7 p.m.
Marion Varsity Football
9/24/21 Baldwin H 7 p.m.
10/1/21 MCC A 7 p.m.
Marion Cross Country
9/29/21 Bear Lake A 4:45 p.m.
10/2/21 GTA Relays A 9 a.m.
Marion Volleyball
9/28/21 MCC H 7 p.m.
9/30/21 Brethren A 7 p.m.
