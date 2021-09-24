NOTE SCHEDULES ARE SUBJECT TO CHANGE

Lake City Varsity Football

9/24/21      McBain                       H    7 p.m.

10/1/21      Houghton Lake           H    7 p.m.

Lake City Cross Country

9/27/21       Grayling Invite            A       4:30 p.m.

10/1/21       Homcoming Running of the Football

Lake City Volleyball

9/28/21     Roscommon       A    5:30 p.m.

9/30/21     Kalkaska           A     5:30 p.m.

McBain Varsity Football

9/24/21    Lake City        A    7 p.m.

10/1/21    Evart              A    7 p.m.

McBain Cross Country

9/25/21    Cadillac Invite           A     9:30 a.m.

McBain Volleyball

9/28/21       NMC/Manton       A       5:30 p.m.

9/30/21       Pine River           H       5:30 p.m.

NMC Soccer

9/27/21     Roscommon     A       5 p.m.

9/29/21     Clare               H       5 p.m.

NMC Cross Country

9/25/21     Cadillac Invite         A     TBA    

NMC Volleyball

9/28/21       McBain/Manton     H      5:30 p.m.

9/30/21       Evart                   H      6 p.m. 

Manton Varsity Football

9/24/21      Pine River         H      7 p.m.

10/1/21      Roscommon      A      7 p.m.

Manton Cross Country

9/25/21     Cadillac             A      4 p.m. 

10/2/21     GT Academy      A      9 a.m.

Manton Volleyball

9/28/21     NMC Tri             A        5:30 p.m.

9/30/21     Beal City           A         7 p.m.

Marion Varsity Football

9/24/21       Baldwin       H          7 p.m.

10/1/21       MCC            A          7 p.m.

Marion Cross Country

9/29/21      Bear Lake              A       4:45  p.m.

10/2/21      GTA Relays            A       9 a.m.

Marion Volleyball

9/28/21       MCC                     H       7 p.m.

9/30/21      Brethren                A       7 p.m.