Lake City Varsity Football

8/25  Cheboygan    H   7 p.m.

8/31  Evart            A    7 p.m.

Lake City Varsity Volleyball

8/26  Mt. Pleasant Inv  A  TBD

Lake City Cross Country

8/26  Benzie Pete Moss Invite  A 8 a.m.

8/31  Ogemaw Heights Invite A 4 p.m.

McBain Varsity Football

8/25  Lakeview  H 7 p.m.

8/31  Manton  A 7 p.m.

McBain Varsity Volleyball

8/30  Kingsley  H 5:30 p.m.

McBain Cross Country

9/9  Northwood Invite  A 11:30 a.m.

NMC Boys Soccer

8/25  Shepherd H 5 p.m.

8/28  Roscommon H 5 p.m.

8/31  Shelby  A 5:30 p.m.

NMC Volleyball

8/25  Tri meet  H 5 p.m.

8/29  Tri Meet  H 5 p.m.

NMC Cross Country

8/31  Ogemaw Heights Inv. A TBD

Manton Varsity Football

8/31  McBain  H  7 p.m.

9/8  Houghton Lake A 7 p.m.

Manton Varisty Volleyball

8/26  Kenowa Hills Inv  A 9 a.m.

Manton Cross Country

8/31  Ogemaw Heights  A 4 p.m.

Marion Varsity Football

8/31  Bear Lake  A  7 p.m.

9/8   Mesick  H 7 p.m.

Marion Varsity Volleyball

8/29  NMC Tri meet  A 4 p.m.

Marion Cross Country

8/30  Clare Inv  A 3:30 p.m.

Marion Varsity Cheer

8/31  Bear Lake  A 7 p.m.

