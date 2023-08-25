All Schedules are subject to change
Lake City Varsity Football
8/25 Cheboygan H 7 p.m.
8/31 Evart A 7 p.m.
Lake City Varsity Volleyball
8/26 Mt. Pleasant Inv A TBD
Lake City Cross Country
8/26 Benzie Pete Moss Invite A 8 a.m.
8/31 Ogemaw Heights Invite A 4 p.m.
McBain Varsity Football
8/25 Lakeview H 7 p.m.
8/31 Manton A 7 p.m.
McBain Varsity Volleyball
8/30 Kingsley H 5:30 p.m.
McBain Cross Country
9/9 Northwood Invite A 11:30 a.m.
NMC Boys Soccer
8/25 Shepherd H 5 p.m.
8/28 Roscommon H 5 p.m.
8/31 Shelby A 5:30 p.m.
NMC Volleyball
8/25 Tri meet H 5 p.m.
8/29 Tri Meet H 5 p.m.
NMC Cross Country
8/31 Ogemaw Heights Inv. A TBD
Manton Varsity Football
8/31 McBain H 7 p.m.
9/8 Houghton Lake A 7 p.m.
Manton Varisty Volleyball
8/26 Kenowa Hills Inv A 9 a.m.
Manton Cross Country
8/31 Ogemaw Heights A 4 p.m.
Marion Varsity Football
8/31 Bear Lake A 7 p.m.
9/8 Mesick H 7 p.m.
Marion Varsity Volleyball
8/29 NMC Tri meet A 4 p.m.
Marion Cross Country
8/30 Clare Inv A 3:30 p.m.
Marion Varsity Cheer
8/31 Bear Lake A 7 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.