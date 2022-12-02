All Schedules are subject to change
Lake City Boys Basketball
12/6/22 Grayling H 5:30 p.m.
12/9/22 Evart A 5:30 p.m.
Lake City Girls Basketball
12/2/22 Petoskey Tourn A 5:30 p.m.
12/3/22 Petoskey A TBB
12/6/22 Kalkaska A 5:30 p.m.
12/8/22 Evart A 5:30 p.m.
Lake City Wrestling
12/7/22 Boyne/Manton A 6 p.m.
12/10/22 Manton invite A 9 a.m.
McBain Boys Basketball
12/9/22 Manton H 7:15p.m.
McBain Girls Basketball
12/2/22 McBain Tourn H 6 p.m.
12/3/22 McBain Tourn H 1:30 p.m.
12/6/22 Kingsley H 5:30 p.m.
NMC Boys Basketball
12/9/22 Beal City A 5:30 p.m.
NMC Girls Basketball
12/14/22 Roscommon A 5:30 p.m.
Manton Boys Basketball
12/5/22 Kingsley H 5:30 p.m.
12/9/22 McBain A 5:30 p.m.
Manton Girls Basketball
12/2/22 Houghton lake H 5:30 p.m.
12/8/22 McBain A 5:30 p.m.
Manton Wrestling
12/7/22 Boyne City A 5 p.m.
12/10/22 Manton Inv H 9 a.m.
Marion Boys Basketball
12/8/22 Baldwin H
Marion Girls Basketball
12/2/22 Baldwin H
12/5/22 Pentwater H
12/7/22 Walkerville A
