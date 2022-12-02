All Schedules are subject to change

Lake City Boys Basketball 

12/6/22  Grayling         H      5:30 p.m.

12/9/22  Evart             A       5:30 p.m.

Lake City Girls Basketball 

12/2/22  Petoskey Tourn   A   5:30 p.m.

12/3/22  Petoskey            A   TBB

12/6/22  Kalkaska            A    5:30 p.m.

12/8/22  Evart                 A    5:30 p.m.

Lake City Wrestling 

12/7/22   Boyne/Manton    A    6 p.m.

12/10/22  Manton invite    A     9 a.m.

McBain Boys Basketball 

12/9/22   Manton           H 7:15p.m.

McBain Girls Basketball 

12/2/22   McBain Tourn    H 6 p.m.

12/3/22   McBain Tourn    H 1:30 p.m.

12/6/22   Kingsley           H  5:30 p.m.

NMC Boys Basketball 

12/9/22   Beal City          A  5:30 p.m.

NMC Girls Basketball 

12/14/22   Roscommon    A  5:30 p.m.

Manton Boys Basketball 

12/5/22   Kingsley       H  5:30 p.m.

12/9/22   McBain         A  5:30 p.m.

Manton Girls Basketball 

12/2/22     Houghton lake    H  5:30 p.m.

12/8/22     McBain               A  5:30 p.m.

Manton Wrestling 

12/7/22    Boyne City        A  5 p.m.

12/10/22   Manton Inv       H  9 a.m.  

Marion Boys Basketball 

12/8/22     Baldwin           H   

Marion Girls Basketball 

12/2/22     Baldwin           H

12/5/22     Pentwater        H

12/7/22     Walkerville       A

