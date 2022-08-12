. All Schedules are subject to change
Lake City Volleyball
08/16/22 Scrimmage Big Rapids A 3p.m.
08/19/22 Beal City invite A 9a.m.
Lake City Football
08/26/22 Cheboygan A 7p.m.
09/01/22 Pine River A 7p.m.
McBain Football
08/25/22 Kingsley A 7p.m.
09/02/22 Beal City A 7p.m.
McBain Volleyball
08/20/22 Leland Inv. A 9 a.m.
08/25/22 Cadillac Inv. A 8:30 p.m.
McBain Cross Country
08/27/22 Benzie Central A 8 a.m.
NMC Volleyball
08/19/22 NMCS Invite H 3p.m.
08/23/22 Frankfort Quad A 4:30p.m.
8/25/22 Tri meet H 5:30p.m.
