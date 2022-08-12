All Schedules are subject to change

Lake City Volleyball

08/16/22     Scrimmage Big Rapids     A  3p.m.

08/19/22     Beal City invite                A  9a.m.

Lake City Football

08/26/22     Cheboygan          A  7p.m.

09/01/22     Pine River           A  7p.m. 

McBain Football

08/25/22      Kingsley             A  7p.m.

09/02/22      Beal City            A  7p.m.

McBain Volleyball

08/20/22       Leland Inv.          A  9 a.m.

08/25/22       Cadillac Inv.        A  8:30 p.m.

McBain Cross Country

08/27/22        Benzie Central    A  8 a.m.

NMC Volleyball

08/19/22      NMCS Invite       H  3p.m.

08/23/22      Frankfort Quad   A  4:30p.m.

8/25/22       Tri meet              H  5:30p.m.

