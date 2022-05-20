Lake City Baseball 

5/20/2022    Beal City            H  4:15 p.m.

5/21/2022    Lake City Invite  H   9 a.m. 

5/24/2022    McBain               H  4:15 p.m.

5/26/2022    Forest Area         H  4:15 p.m.

Lake City Softball 

5/20/2022    Beal City      H  4:15 p.m. 

5/21/2022    Stockbridge  H  12 Noon 

5/24/2022    McBain         H  4:15 p.m.

5/26/2022    Forest Area   H  4:15 p.m.

Lake City Golf 

5/25/2022   Missaukee Cup #4    H  4 p.m.

Lake City Track 

5/20/2022    Mason Cty Centrl     A   12 Noon

5/24/2022    Highland Meet         H   3 p.m. 

McBain Baseball 

5/20/2022   Pine River      A   4:15 p.m.

5/23/2022   Harrison        H   4:15 p.m.

5/24/2022   Lake City       A    4:15 p.m. 

McBain Softball 

5/20/2022      Pine River        A     4:15 p.m. 

5/23/2022      Harrison           H    4:15 p.m.

5/24/2022      Lake City          A    4:15 p.m.

McBain Golf 

5/20/2022     Manistee @Lakewood   A  4 p.m.

5/23/2022     Conf Champ @ Meridian  A  TBA

McBain Track 

5/20/2022    Regionals @MCC        A   TBA

5/24/2022    Highland Conf            A   3 p.m.

NMC Girls Soccer 

5/20/2022     Brethren               H   5 p.m.

6/4/2022       MHSAA Districts

NMC Golf 

5/20/2022    Manistee Cath             A  4:30 p.m. 

5/23/2022    MMGC Conf Champ      A  9 a.m.

5/25/2022    Missaukee Cup #4       A  4 p.m.        

NMC Track 

5/19 to 21/2022   MHSAA Reg @ Marion  TBA

5/24/2022       Highland meet         A  3p.m.

Manton Baseball 

5/20/2022   Houghton Lake    H     4:15 p.m.

5/24/2022    Evart                 A      4:15 p.m.

5/26/2022    Grayling            H       4:15 p.m. 

5/31/2022    Frankfort           A       4:15 p.m.

Manton Softball 

5/20/2022     Houghton Lake  H    4:15 p.m.

5/24/2022     Evart                A     4:15 p.m.

5/26/2022     Grayling           H      4:15 p.m.

5/31/2022     Frankfort          A      4:15 p.m.  

Manton Golf 

5/23/2022     Sanford Meridian           A 9 a.m.

5/26/2022     Mesick                          A 4 p.m.

Manton Track 

5/19 to 21    Reg @ Mason CC           A    TBA

5/24/2022    Conf Meet @ Lake City   A    3:30 p.m.

Marion Baseball 

5/21/2022   Lake City Inv A

Marion Softball 

Districts

Marion Track 

5/21/2022        MHSAA Regional 32-4    A  TBA