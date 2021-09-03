NOTE SCHEDULES ARE SUBJECT TO CHANGE
Lake City Varsity Football
9/3/21 Pine River H 7 p.m.
9/10/21 Manton A 7 p.m.
Lake City Cross Country
9/2/21 Ogemaw Hgts A 5:15 p.m.
9/8/21 Shepherd John Bruder Classic A
Lake City Volleyball
9/9/21 McBain/NMC A 5:30 p.m.
9/9/21 Evart A 5:30 p.m.
McBain Varsity Football
9/3/21 Beal City H 7 p.m.
9/10/21 Roscommon A 7 p.m.
McBain Cross Country
9/11/21 Northwood Invite A 9:30 a.m.
McBain Volleyball
8/30/21 Glen Lake A 5:30 p.m.
9/2/21 Big Rapids H 5:30 p.m.
9/9/21 Beal City/H.L. H 5:30 p.m.
NMC Soccer
9/7/21 Clare A 5 p.m.
9/9/21 Cheboygan A 5 p.m.
NMC Cross Country
9/18/21 Carson City Invite A TBA
NMC Volleyball
9/9/21 Evart w/Lake City A 5:30 p.m.
Manton Varsity Football
9/3/21 Houghton Lake A 7 p.m.
9/10/21 Lake City H 7 p.m.
Manton Cross Country
9/8/21 Shepherd A TBA
9/11/21 Fremont A TBA
Manton Volleyball
9/9/21 Roscommon A 5:30 p.m.
9/11/21 Manton Invite H 9 a.m.
Marion Varsity Football
9/3/21 Brethren A 7 p.m.
9/10/21 Bear Lake A 7 p.m.
Marion Cross Country
9/11/21 Steeplechase H 10 a.m.
Marion Volleyball
9/7/21 Cad Hert Chrt H 6 p.m.
9/9/21 Bear Lake H 7 p.m.
