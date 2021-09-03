NOTE SCHEDULES ARE SUBJECT TO CHANGE

Lake City Varsity Football

9/3/21     Pine River     H    7 p.m.

9/10/21     Manton         A    7 p.m.

Lake City Cross Country

9/2/21       Ogemaw Hgts  A   5:15 p.m.

9/8/21       Shepherd John Bruder Classic    A  

Lake City Volleyball

9/9/21     McBain/NMC   A    5:30 p.m.

9/9/21     Evart             A    5:30 p.m.

McBain Varsity Football

9/3/21      Beal City        H     7 p.m.

9/10/21    Roscommon    A    7 p.m.

McBain Cross Country

9/11/21    Northwood Invite   A      9:30 a.m.

McBain Volleyball

8/30/21     Glen Lake            A       5:30 p.m.

9/2/21       Big Rapids           H       5:30 p.m.

9/9/21       Beal City/H.L.      H       5:30 p.m.

NMC Soccer

9/7/21     Clare                 A       5 p.m.

9/9/21     Cheboygan        A       5 p.m.

NMC Cross Country

9/18/21     Carson City Invite      A         TBA

NMC Volleyball

9/9/21      Evart w/Lake City           A         5:30 p.m.       

Manton Varsity Football

9/3/21      Houghton Lake  A      7 p.m.

9/10/21      Lake City          H      7 p.m.

Manton Cross Country

9/8/21      Shepherd        A         TBA

9/11/21    Fremont          A          TBA

Manton Volleyball

9/9/21       Roscommon        A        5:30 p.m.

9/11/21     Manton Invite      H        9 a.m.

Marion Varsity Football

9/3/21       Brethren      A          7 p.m.

9/10/21       Bear Lake    A          7 p.m.

Marion Cross Country

9/11/21      Steeplechase  H       10 a.m.

Marion Volleyball

9/7/21      Cad Hert Chrt    H       6 p.m.

9/9/21       Bear Lake         H       7 p.m.