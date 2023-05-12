All Schedules are subject to change
Lake City Varsity Track
5/15 Highland #4 Roscommon A 4:15 p.m.
5/20 Manton MHSAA Regionals A 10:30 a.m.
Lake City Baseball
5/13 Lake City Inv H 9 a.m.
5/16 Roscommon H 4:15 p.m.
5/19 Beal City A 4:15 p.m.
Lake City Softball
5/13 Lake City Inv H 9 a.m.
5/16 Roscommon H 4:15 p.m.
5/19 Beal City A 4:15 p.m.
Lake City Golf
5/12 Manistee A 3:30 p.m
5/15 Mesick A 4 p.m.
5/17 Miss Cup #2 H 4 p.m.
5/18 Manton A 3 p.m.
McBain Varsity Track
5/12 Gladwin Inv A 3 p.m.
5/15 NMC/Evart H 4:15 p.m.
McBain Baseball
5/16 Evart H 4:15 p.m.
5/19 Pine River H 4:15 p.m.
McBain Softball
5/12 Cadillac H 4:15 p.m.
5/13 Manistee Inv A noon
5/16 Evart H 4:15 p.m.
5/19 Pine River H 4:15 p.m.
McBain Golf
5/15 NMC/Manton H 2:30 p.m.
5/22 Conf Champ @ Pinconning A 2:30 p.m.
NMC Varsity Track
5/12 Manton Inv A 2 p.m.
5/15 Mancelona Inv A 4:15 p.m.
NMC Girls Soccer
5/12 Clare H 5 p.m.
5/16 Houghton Lake A 5 p.m.
5/18 Mt. Pleasant Sacred Heart H 5 p.m.
NMC Golf
5/15 West at McBain A 4 p.m.
5/18 Conf Champ at Pinconning A 4 p.m.
Manton Varsity Track
5/12 Manton Inv H 3 p.m.
5/15 Home Tri H 4:15 p.m.
Manton Baseball
5/12 Houghton Lake A 4:15 p.m.
5/16 Pine River A 4:15 p.m.
Manton Softball
5/12 Houghton Lake A 4:15 p.m.
5/16 Pine River A 4:15 p.m.
Manton Golf
5/15 McBain A 4 p.m.
5/17 Kingsley A 4 p.m.
5/18 Lake City H 3 p.m.
Marion Varsity Track
5/12 Manton Inv A 12:15 p.m.
5/15 Kalkaska A 1 p.m.
Marion Baseball
5/13 Lake City Tourn A 9 a.m.
5/15 Bear Lake H 4:15 p.m.
5/19 Suttons Bay H 4:15 p.m.
Marion Softball
5/13 Lake City Tourn A 9 a.m.
5/15 Bear Lake H 4:15 p.m.
5/18 Reed City H 4:15 p.m.
5/19 Suttons Bay H 4:15 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.