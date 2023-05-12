All Schedules are subject to change

Lake City Varsity Track

5/15 Highland #4 Roscommon A 4:15 p.m.

5/20 Manton MHSAA Regionals  A 10:30 a.m.

Lake City Baseball

5/13 Lake City Inv  H  9 a.m.

5/16  Roscommon H 4:15 p.m.

5/19  Beal City  A 4:15 p.m.

Lake City Softball

5/13 Lake City Inv   H 9 a.m.

5/16 Roscommon H 4:15 p.m.

5/19 Beal City A 4:15 p.m.

Lake City Golf

5/12 Manistee A 3:30 p.m

5/15 Mesick A 4 p.m.

5/17 Miss Cup #2 H 4 p.m.

5/18 Manton A 3 p.m.

McBain Varsity Track

5/12 Gladwin Inv  A 3 p.m.

5/15 NMC/Evart H 4:15 p.m.

McBain Baseball

5/16 Evart  H 4:15 p.m.

5/19 Pine River H 4:15 p.m.

McBain Softball

5/12 Cadillac H 4:15 p.m.

5/13 Manistee Inv A noon

5/16 Evart H 4:15 p.m.

5/19 Pine River H 4:15 p.m.

McBain Golf

5/15 NMC/Manton H 2:30 p.m.

5/22 Conf Champ @ Pinconning A 2:30 p.m.

NMC Varsity Track

5/12 Manton Inv A 2 p.m.

5/15 Mancelona Inv A 4:15 p.m.

NMC Girls Soccer

5/12 Clare H 5 p.m.

5/16 Houghton Lake A 5 p.m.

5/18 Mt. Pleasant Sacred Heart H 5 p.m.

NMC Golf

5/15 West at McBain A 4 p.m.

5/18 Conf Champ at Pinconning A 4 p.m.

Manton Varsity Track

5/12 Manton Inv  H 3 p.m.

5/15 Home Tri  H 4:15 p.m.

Manton Baseball

5/12 Houghton Lake A 4:15 p.m.

5/16 Pine River A 4:15 p.m.

Manton Softball

5/12 Houghton Lake A 4:15 p.m.

5/16 Pine River A 4:15 p.m.

Manton Golf

5/15 McBain A 4 p.m.

5/17 Kingsley A 4 p.m.

5/18 Lake City H 3 p.m.

Marion Varsity Track

5/12 Manton Inv A 12:15 p.m.

5/15 Kalkaska A 1 p.m.

Marion Baseball

5/13 Lake City Tourn A 9 a.m.

5/15 Bear Lake H 4:15 p.m.

5/19 Suttons Bay H 4:15 p.m.

Marion Softball

5/13 Lake City Tourn A 9 a.m.

5/15 Bear Lake H 4:15 p.m.

5/18 Reed City H 4:15 p.m.

5/19 Suttons Bay H 4:15 p.m.

