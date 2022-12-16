All Schedules are subject to change

Lake City Boys Basketball 

12/21/22  Frankfort             H  5:30 p.m.

1/4/23      Gaylord               H  5:30 p.m.

Lake City Girls Basketball 

12/20/22  Gaylord               H  5:30 p.m.

12/22/22  Zeeland West At Ferris  A  3 p.m.

Lake City Wrestling 

12/17/22  Grayling Invite    A     TBA

12/21/22   Conference        TBA    

McBain Boys Basketball 

12/19/22   Reed City             A  7:15 p.m.

12/21/22   Cadillac At Ferris   A  6 p.m.

McBain Girls Basketball 

12/19/22  Reed City                A  5:30 p.m.

12/22/22  S.S.Marie at Ferris   A  4:30 p.m.

NMC Boys Basketball 

1/4/23  McBain                H   5:30 p.m. 

NMC Girls Basketball 

1/3/23   McBain           H  5:30 p.m.

Manton Boys Basketball 

12/20/22   Charlevoix       A  5:30 p.m.

12/30/22   Mesick            A  4:30 p.m.

Manton Girls Basketball 

12/20/22     Rudyard      H  5:30 p.m.

1/3/23         Beal City     H  5:30 p.m.

Manton Wrestling 

12/21/22    Houghton Lake         A  6 p.m. 

12/29/22    Montague Inv (girls) A   TBA 

Marion Boys Basketball 

12/19/22     T.C. Christian       A  5:30 p.m. 

1/3/23         G.T. Academy      A   6 p.m. 

Marion Girls Basketball 

12/19/22    Evart               H  6 p.m.

12/21/22    Manistee Cath  A  6 p.m.

Marion Competitive Cheer

1/11/23    Marion             H   6 p.m.

