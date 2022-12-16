All Schedules are subject to change
Lake City Boys Basketball
12/21/22 Frankfort H 5:30 p.m.
1/4/23 Gaylord H 5:30 p.m.
Lake City Girls Basketball
12/20/22 Gaylord H 5:30 p.m.
12/22/22 Zeeland West At Ferris A 3 p.m.
Lake City Wrestling
12/17/22 Grayling Invite A TBA
12/21/22 Conference TBA
McBain Boys Basketball
12/19/22 Reed City A 7:15 p.m.
12/21/22 Cadillac At Ferris A 6 p.m.
McBain Girls Basketball
12/19/22 Reed City A 5:30 p.m.
12/22/22 S.S.Marie at Ferris A 4:30 p.m.
NMC Boys Basketball
1/4/23 McBain H 5:30 p.m.
NMC Girls Basketball
1/3/23 McBain H 5:30 p.m.
Manton Boys Basketball
12/20/22 Charlevoix A 5:30 p.m.
12/30/22 Mesick A 4:30 p.m.
Manton Girls Basketball
12/20/22 Rudyard H 5:30 p.m.
1/3/23 Beal City H 5:30 p.m.
Manton Wrestling
12/21/22 Houghton Lake A 6 p.m.
12/29/22 Montague Inv (girls) A TBA
Marion Boys Basketball
12/19/22 T.C. Christian A 5:30 p.m.
1/3/23 G.T. Academy A 6 p.m.
Marion Girls Basketball
12/19/22 Evart H 6 p.m.
12/21/22 Manistee Cath A 6 p.m.
Marion Competitive Cheer
1/11/23 Marion H 6 p.m.
