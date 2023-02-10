All Schedules are subject to change

Lake City Boys Basketball 

2/15/23      McBain NMC         H  5:30 p.m.

2/17/23      Manton                H  5:30 p.m.

Lake City Girls Basketball 

2/10/23   Roscommon         A  5:30 p.m.

2/14/23   McBain NMC         H  5:30 p.m. 

2/16/23   Manton                H  5:30 p.m.

Lake City Wrestling 

2/11/23       MHSAA Individual Districts

McBain Boys Basketball 

2/13/23    Kingsley                  A   5:30 p.m.

2/17/23    Houghton Lake        A   5:30 p.m. 

McBain Girls Basketball 

2/10/23  Pine River                  A    5:30 p.m. 

2/16/23  Houghton Lake           A    5:30 p.m.

NMC Boys Basketball 

2/15/23  Lake City                   A  5:30 p.m.

2/17/23  Pine River                  A  5:30 p.m.

NMC Girls Basketball 

2/10/23  Evart                       H  5:30 p.m.

2/14/23  Lake City                  A  5:30 p.m.  

2/16/23  Pine River                 A  5:30 p.m.

Manton Boys Basketball 

2/15/23     Roscommon           H   5:30 p.m.

2/17/23     Lake City               A   5:30 p.m.

Manton Girls Basketball 

2/14/23     Roscommon           H   5:30 p.m.

2/16/23     Lake City               A   5:30 p.m.

Manton Wrestling 

2/11/23    Individual Districts

Marion Boys Basketball 

2/10/23     Manistee Cath C  H    6 p.m.

2/15/23     Brethren             A    6 p.m.

2/17/23     Mason Cty E        A    6 p.m.

Marion Girls Basketball 

2/14/23     Mesick          A  6 p.m.

2/16/23     Crossroads    H  6 p.m.

Marion Competitive Cheer

2/10/23     Shepherd      A   6 p.m.

2/17/23     Marion          H   6 p.m.

"

"