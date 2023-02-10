All Schedules are subject to change
Lake City Boys Basketball
2/15/23 McBain NMC H 5:30 p.m.
2/17/23 Manton H 5:30 p.m.
Lake City Girls Basketball
2/10/23 Roscommon A 5:30 p.m.
2/14/23 McBain NMC H 5:30 p.m.
2/16/23 Manton H 5:30 p.m.
Lake City Wrestling
2/11/23 MHSAA Individual Districts
McBain Boys Basketball
2/13/23 Kingsley A 5:30 p.m.
2/17/23 Houghton Lake A 5:30 p.m.
McBain Girls Basketball
2/10/23 Pine River A 5:30 p.m.
2/16/23 Houghton Lake A 5:30 p.m.
NMC Boys Basketball
2/15/23 Lake City A 5:30 p.m.
2/17/23 Pine River A 5:30 p.m.
NMC Girls Basketball
2/10/23 Evart H 5:30 p.m.
2/14/23 Lake City A 5:30 p.m.
2/16/23 Pine River A 5:30 p.m.
Manton Boys Basketball
2/15/23 Roscommon H 5:30 p.m.
2/17/23 Lake City A 5:30 p.m.
Manton Girls Basketball
2/14/23 Roscommon H 5:30 p.m.
2/16/23 Lake City A 5:30 p.m.
Manton Wrestling
2/11/23 Individual Districts
Marion Boys Basketball
2/10/23 Manistee Cath C H 6 p.m.
2/15/23 Brethren A 6 p.m.
2/17/23 Mason Cty E A 6 p.m.
Marion Girls Basketball
2/14/23 Mesick A 6 p.m.
2/16/23 Crossroads H 6 p.m.
Marion Competitive Cheer
2/10/23 Shepherd A 6 p.m.
2/17/23 Marion H 6 p.m.
