Lake City Varsity Track
4/21/23 Mancelona A 3:30 p.m.
4/24/23 Highland #1 A 4:15 p.m.
4/28/23 Clare Inv A 2:30 p.m.
Lake City Baseball
4/21/23 Manton H 6:15 p.m.
4/24/23 East Jordan A 4:15 p.m.
4/28/23 Evart H 4:15 p.m.
Lake City Softball
4/21/23 Manton H 6:15 p.m.
4/24/23 East Jordan A 4:15 p.m.
4/28/23 Evart H 4:15 p.m.
Lake City Golf
4/28/23 Reed City H 4 p.m.
McBain Varsity Track
4/21/23 Chesaning Inc A 3 p.m.
4/24/23 Roscommon A 4:15 p.m.
4/28/23 Clare Inv A 2:30 p.m.
McBain Baseball
4/21/23 Buckley A 4:15 p.m.
4/25/23 Houghton Lake A 4:15 p.m.
4/28/23 Manton H 4:15 p.m.
McBain Softball
4/21/23 Buckley A 4:15 p.m.
4/25/23 Houghton Lake A 4:15 p.m.
4/28/23 Manton H 4:15 p.m.
McBain Golf
4/24/23 N vs S Gladwin A 4 p.m.
NMC Varsity Track
4/22/23 Breckenridge Inv A 10 a.m.
4/24/23 Highland Meet H 4:15 p.m.
4/28/23 Montebella Inv A 3:30 p.m.
NMC Girls Soccer
4/21/23 Crossroads H 5 p.m.
4/24/23 Roscommon H 5 p.m.
4/25/23 Brethren A 5 p.m.
4/28/23 Shepherd H 5 p.m.
NMC Golf
4/24/23 E vs. W at Gladwin A 4 p.m.
4/26/23 Farwell A TBD
Manton Varsity Track
4/21/23 Mancelona A 3:30 p.m.
4/24/23 NMC A 4:15 p.m.
4/29/23 Ogemaw Hgts A 10:30 a.m.
Manton Baseball
4/21/23 Lake City A 4:15 p.m.
4/25/23 Farwell A 4 p.m.
4/28/23 McBain A 4:15 p.m.
Manton Softball
4/21/23 Lake City A 4:15 p.m.
4/25/23 Farwell A 4 p.m.
4/28/23 McBain A 4:15 p.m.
Manton Golf
4/24/23 Gladwin A 4 p.m.
4/26/23 Kingsley A 10 a.m.
Marion Varsity Track
4/21/23 Marion Dual H 4:15 p.m.
4/26/23 WMD Jam H 4:15 p.m.
4/28/23 Mustang Inv A 4 p.m.
4/29/23 Falcon Inv A 10:30 a.m.
Marion Baseball
4/24/23 Brethren H 4:15 p.m.
4/27/23 Manton A 4:15 p.m.
Marion Softball
4/24/23 Brethren H 4:15 p.m.
4/27/23 Manton A 4:15 p.m.
