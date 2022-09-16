All Schedules are subject to change
Lake City Volleyball
09/20/22 Manton H 5:30 p.m.
09/22/22 Evart A 5:30 p.m.
Lake City Football
09/16/22 Beal City H 7 p.m.
09/23/22 McBain A 7 p.m.
Lake City Cross Country
09/20/22 Evart Jam A TBA
09/24/22 Cadillac Invite A TBA
McBain Football
09/16/22 Houghton Lake A 7 p.m.
09/23/22 Lake City H 7 p.m.
McBain Volleyball
09/20/22 NMC A 5:30 p.m.
09/27/22 Roscommon A 5:30 p.m.
McBain Cross Country
09/20/22 HC Jam Evart A 4:15 p.m.
09/24/22 Cadillac Invite A 9:30 a.m.
NMC Volleyball
09/20/22 McBain H 5:30 p.m.
09/22/22 Suttons Bay A 5:30 p.m.
NMC Boys Soccer
09/19/22 Burt Lake H 5 p.m.
09/21/22 Cheboygan A 5 p.m.
NMC Cross County
09/17/22 Evart A TBD
09/20/22 Evart Jam A 4:15 p.m.
Manton Football
09/16/22 Evart H 7 p.m.
09/23/22 Pine River A 7 p.m.
Manton Volleyball
09/20/22 Lake City A 5:30 p.m.
Manton Cross Country
09/20/22 Evart A 4:15 p.m.
09/24/22 Cadillac A 9:30 a.m.
Marion Football
09/16/22 Baldwin A 7 p.m.
09/24/22 St. Phillip, BC A 7 p.m.
Marion Volleyball
09/20/22 Walkerville A 7 p.m.
09/22/22 Pentwater H 7 p.m.
Marion Cross Country
09/17/22 Evart A 9:30 a.m.
09/21/22 Walkerville A 4:45 p.m.
