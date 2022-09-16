All Schedules are subject to change

Lake City Volleyball

09/20/22     Manton                 H  5:30 p.m.

09/22/22     Evart                    A  5:30 p.m.

Lake City Football

09/16/22    Beal City         H  7 p.m.

09/23/22    McBain            A  7 p.m.  

Lake City Cross Country

09/20/22     Evart Jam           A  TBA

09/24/22     Cadillac Invite     A  TBA

McBain Football

09/16/22      Houghton Lake   A  7 p.m.

09/23/22      Lake City           H  7 p.m.

McBain Volleyball

09/20/22        NMC                  A  5:30 p.m.

09/27/22        Roscommon       A  5:30 p.m.

McBain Cross Country

09/20/22        HC Jam Evart    A  4:15 p.m.

09/24/22        Cadillac Invite   A  9:30 a.m.

NMC Volleyball

09/20/22       McBain              H  5:30 p.m.

09/22/22       Suttons Bay       A  5:30 p.m.

NMC Boys Soccer

09/19/22      Burt Lake              H  5 p.m.

09/21/22      Cheboygan            A  5 p.m.

NMC Cross County

09/17/22    Evart                 A    TBD

09/20/22    Evart Jam          A    4:15 p.m. 

Manton Football

09/16/22        Evart                H  7 p.m. 

09/23/22        Pine River         A   7 p.m.          

Manton Volleyball

09/20/22         Lake City        A  5:30 p.m.  

Manton Cross Country

09/20/22        Evart          A  4:15 p.m.

09/24/22        Cadillac       A  9:30 a.m. 

Marion Football

09/16/22        Baldwin          A  7 p.m.

09/24/22        St. Phillip, BC  A  7 p.m.

Marion Volleyball

09/20/22        Walkerville           A  7 p.m.

09/22/22        Pentwater            H  7 p.m.

Marion Cross Country

09/17/22       Evart           A  9:30 a.m.

09/21/22       Walkerville   A  4:45 p.m.

