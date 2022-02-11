NOTE SCHEDULES ARE SUBJECT TO CHANGE
Lake City Boys Basketball
2/15/2022 Manton A 5:30 p.m.
2/18/2022 McBain H 5:30 p.m.
Lake City Girls Basketball
2/11/2022 NMC A 5:30 p.m.
2/15/2022 Manton A 5:30 p.m.
2/17/2022 McBain H 5:30 p.m.
Lake City Cheerleading
2/12/2022 Houghton lake A 10 a.m.
McBain Boys Basketball
2/15/2022 Glen Lake A 5:30 p.m.
2/16/2022 Houghton Lake H 5:30 p.m.
2/18/2022 Lake City A 5:30 p.m.
McBain Girls Basketball
2/15/2022 Houghton Lake H 5:30 p.m.
2/17/2022 Lake City A 5:30 p.m.
McBain Cheerleading
2/12/2022 Houghton Lake A 9 a.m.
NMC Boys Basketball
2/16/2022 Pine River H 5:30 p.m.
2/18/2022 T.C. Christian A 5:30 p.m.
NMC Girls Basketball
2/11/2022 Lake City H 5:30 p.m.
2/15/2022 Pine River H 5:30 p.m.
Manton Boys Basketball
2/15/2022 Lake City H 5:30 p.m.
2/18/2022 Houghton Lake H 5:30 p.m.
Manton Girls Basketball
2/11/2022 Roscommon A 5:30 p.m.
2/15/2022 Lake City H 5:30 p.m.
2/18/2022 Houghton Lake H 5:30 p.m.
Marion Boys Basketball
2/11/2022 Pentwater H 6 p.m.
2/16/2022 Manistee Cath A 6 p.m.
2/18/2022 Brethren H 6 p.m.
Marion Girls Basketball
2/15/2022 Mason Cty E A 6 p.m.
2/17/2022 Mesick H 6p.m.
Marion Cheerleading
2/12/2022 Houghton Lake A TBA
2/16/2022 MCC A 6 p.m.
