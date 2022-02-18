NOTE SCHEDULES ARE SUBJECT TO CHANGE
Lake City Boys Basketball
2/18/2022 McBain H 5:30 p.m.
2/24/2022 Evart H 5:30 p.m.
Lake City Girls Basketball
2/22/2022 Gaylord A 5:30 p.m.
McBain Boys Basketball
2/18/2022 Lake City A 5:30 p.m.
2/22/2022 Cadillac A 5:30 p.m.
2/25/2022 Manton A 5:30 p.m.
McBain Girls Basketball
2/22/2022 Cadillac H 5:30 p.m.
NMC Boys Basketball
2/18/2022 T.C. Christian A 5:30 p.m.
2/22/2022 Frankfort H 6 p.m.
2/24/2022 Beal City H 5:30 p.m.
NMC Girls Basketball
2/22/2022 Marion A 6 p.m.
Manton Boys Basketball
2/18/2022 Houghton Lake H 5:30 p.m.
2/25/2022 McBain H 5:30 p.m.
Manton Girls Basketball
2/18/2022 Houghton Lake H 5:30 p.m.
2/22/2022 Pine River H 5:30 p.m.
2/24/2022 Charlevoix A 5:30 p.m.
Marion Boys Basketball
2/18/2022 Brethren H 6 p.m.
2/23/2022 Mason Cty E A 6 p.m.
2/25/2022 Mesick A 6 p.m.
Marion Girls Basketball
2/22/2022 NMC H 6 p.m.
2/24/2022 Crossroads A 6 p.m.
