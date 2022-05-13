Lake City Baseball
5/17/2022 Roscommon A 4:15 p.m.
5/20/2022 Beal City H 4:15 p.m.
5/21/2022 Lake City Invite H 9 a.m.
Lake City Softball
5/20/2022 Beal City H 4:15 p.m.
5/21/2022 Stockbridge H 12 Noon
Lake City Golf
5/18/2022 Grayling H 4 p.m.
5/19/2022 Reed City H 4:15 p.m.
Lake City Track
5/13/2022 Manton Invite A 4 p.m.
5/17/2022 Roscommon A 4 p.m.
5/20/2022 Mason Cty Centrl A 12 Noon
McBain Baseball
5/16/2022 Marion A 4:15 p.m.
5/17/2022 Evart A 4:15 p.m.
5/20/2022 Pine River A 4:15 p.m.
McBain Softball
5/14/2022 Glen Lake A 10 a.m.
5/16/2022 Marion A 4:15 p.m.
5/17/2022 Evart A 4:15 p.m.
5/20/2022 Pine River A 4:15 p.m.
McBain Golf
5/15/2022 Cardinal Inc A 4 p.m.
5/16/2022 NMC A 4 p.m.
5/20/2022 Manistee@Lakewood A 4 p.m.
McBain Track
5/13/2022 Tawas Inv A
5/17/2022 NMC A 4:15 p.m.
5/20/2022 Regionals@MCC A TBD
NMC Girls Soccer
5/13/2022 Clare H 5 p.m.
5/17/2022 Houghton Lake A 5 p.m.
5/19/2022 Shepherd H 5 p.m.
5/20/2022 Brethren H 5 p.m.
NMC Golf
5/132022 Frankfort A 4:30 p.m.
5/16/2022 McBain, Mantn H 4 p.m.
5/20/2022 Manistee Cath A 4:30 p.m.
NMC Track
5/13/2022 Manton Inv A 4:15 p.m.
5/17/2022 Evart H 4:15 p.m.
5/19 to 21/2022 MHSAA Reg @ Marion TBA
Manton Baseball
5/17/2022 Pine River H 4:15 p.m.
5/20/2022 Houghton Lake H 4:15 p.m.
Manton Softball
5/17/2022 Pine River H 4:15 p.m.
5/20/2022 Houghton Lake H 4:15 p.m.
Manton Golf
5/16/2022 NMC A 4 p.m.
Manton Track
5/13/2022 Manton Inv H 4 p.m.
5/17/2022 Beal City A 4:15 p.m.
5/19 to 21 Reg @ Mason CC A TBA
Marion Baseball
5/13/2022 Suttons Bay H 4:15 p.m.
5/16/2022 McBain H 4:15 p.m.
5/21/2022 Lake City Inv A
Marion Softball
5/13/2022 Suttons Bay H 4:15 p.m.
5/16/2022 McBain H 4:15 p.m.
5/21/2022 MHSAA Reg H TBA
Marion Track
5/16/2022 Kalkaska A 1 p.m.
