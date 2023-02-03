All Schedules are subject to change

Lake City Boys Basketball 

2/7/23      Beal City             H  5:30 p.m.

2/9/23      Roscommon         A  5:30 p.m.

Lake City Girls Basketball 

2/8/23     Beal City             H  5:30 p.m.  

2/10/23   Roscommon         A  5:30 p.m. 

Lake City Wrestling 

2/4/23       Conference Tourn  TBA

2/8/23       MHSAA Team Districts TBD

McBain Boys Basketball 

2/3/23    NMC                            H  5:30 p.m.

2/7/23    Roscommon                 A   5:30 p.m.

2/9/23    Pine River                    A   5:30 p.m.

McBain Girls Basketball 

2/8/23    Roscommon               A   5:30 p.m.

2/10/23  Pine River                  A    5:30 p.m. 

NMC Boys Basketball 

2/3/23  McBain                       A  5:30 p.m.

2/4/23  at TCSF vs LL St Mary  A  1 p.m.

2/7/23  Houghton Lake            A  5:30 p.m.

2/9/23  Evart                          H  5:30 p.m.

NMC Girls Basketball 

2/6/23    Kalkaska             TBD

2/8/23    Houghton Lake     H  5:30 p.m.

2/10/23  Evart                   H  5:30 p.m.  

Manton Boys Basketball 

2/3/23     Beal City         A   5:30 p.m. 

2/6/23     Marion            H   5:30 p.m.

Manton Girls Basketball 

2/6/23        Elk Rapids        A   5:30 p.m.

Manton Wrestling 

2/4/23    Benzie Conference  A   TBA

2/8/23    Team Districts

Marion Boys Basketball 

2/3/23       Walkerville         H   6 p.m.

2/6/23       Manton              A   5:30 p.m.

2/8/23       Pentwater          A    6 p.m.

2/10/23     Manistee Cath C  H    6 p.m.

Marion Girls Basketball 

2/7/23     Brethren              A  6 p.m.

2/9/23     Mason Cty E         H  6 p.m.

Marion Competitive Cheer

2/4/23       Brethren       A   TBA

2/10/23     Shepherd      A   6 p.m.

