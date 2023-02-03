All Schedules are subject to change
Lake City Boys Basketball
2/7/23 Beal City H 5:30 p.m.
2/9/23 Roscommon A 5:30 p.m.
Lake City Girls Basketball
2/8/23 Beal City H 5:30 p.m.
2/10/23 Roscommon A 5:30 p.m.
Lake City Wrestling
2/4/23 Conference Tourn TBA
2/8/23 MHSAA Team Districts TBD
McBain Boys Basketball
2/3/23 NMC H 5:30 p.m.
2/7/23 Roscommon A 5:30 p.m.
2/9/23 Pine River A 5:30 p.m.
McBain Girls Basketball
2/8/23 Roscommon A 5:30 p.m.
2/10/23 Pine River A 5:30 p.m.
NMC Boys Basketball
2/3/23 McBain A 5:30 p.m.
2/4/23 at TCSF vs LL St Mary A 1 p.m.
2/7/23 Houghton Lake A 5:30 p.m.
2/9/23 Evart H 5:30 p.m.
NMC Girls Basketball
2/6/23 Kalkaska TBD
2/8/23 Houghton Lake H 5:30 p.m.
2/10/23 Evart H 5:30 p.m.
Manton Boys Basketball
2/3/23 Beal City A 5:30 p.m.
2/6/23 Marion H 5:30 p.m.
Manton Girls Basketball
2/6/23 Elk Rapids A 5:30 p.m.
Manton Wrestling
2/4/23 Benzie Conference A TBA
2/8/23 Team Districts
Marion Boys Basketball
2/3/23 Walkerville H 6 p.m.
2/6/23 Manton A 5:30 p.m.
2/8/23 Pentwater A 6 p.m.
2/10/23 Manistee Cath C H 6 p.m.
Marion Girls Basketball
2/7/23 Brethren A 6 p.m.
2/9/23 Mason Cty E H 6 p.m.
Marion Competitive Cheer
2/4/23 Brethren A TBA
2/10/23 Shepherd A 6 p.m.
