Lake City Baseball
5/07/2022 Calvin Invite A 10 a.m.
5/10/2022 Houghton Lake A 4:15 p.m.
5/12/2022 Benzie Central A 4:15 p.m.
Lake City Softball
5/07/2022 LC Invite H 10 a.m.
5/10/2022 Houghton Lake A 4:15 p.m.
5/12/2022 Benzie Central A 4:15 p.m.
Lake City Golf
5/06/2022 Terry Thompson Inv H 9 a.m.
5/09/2022 Manistee HS A 3:30 p.m.
5/11/2022 Missaukee Cup #3 H 4 p.m.
Lake City Track
5/10/2022 Tri at Evart A 4 p.m.
5/13/2022 Manton Invite A 4 p.m.
McBain Baseball
5/09/2022 Kingsley A 4:15 p.m.
5/10/2022 Beal City H 4:15 p.m.
5/12/2022 Glen Lake H 4:15 p.m.
McBain Softball
5/09/2022 Kingsley A 4:15 p.m.
5/10/2022 Beal City H 4:15 p.m.
5/12/2022 Glen Lake H 4:15 p.m.
McBain Golf
5/09/2022 Mt. Pleasant Sac Hrt A 4 p.m.
5/11/2022 Reed City A 4 p.m.
McBain Track
5/10/2022 Manton A 4:15 p.m.
5/13/2022 Tawas Inv A
NMC Girls Soccer
5/06/2022 Mid Calvary Baptist A 5 p.m.
5/10/2022 Cheboygan A 5 p.m.
5/11/2022 Crossroads H 5 p.m.
NMC Golf
5/06/2022 Terry Thompson Inv A 9 a.m.
5/09/2022 Sacred Heart A 4 p.m.
5/11/2022 Missaukee Cup#3 H 4 p.m.
NMC Track
5/10/2022 Roscommon A 4:15 p.m.
5/13/2022 Manton Inv A 4:15 p.m.
Manton Baseball
5/10/2022 Roscommon A 4:15 p.m.
5/12/2022 Mesick A 4:15 p.m.
Manton Softball
5/10/2022 Roscommon A 4:15 p.m.
5/12/2022 Mesick A 4:15 p.m.
Manton Golf
5/06/2022 Lake City A 9 a.m.
5/09/2022 Mt. Pleasant Sac Hrt A 4 p.m.
Manton Track
5/10/2022 Home Dual meet H 4:15 p.m.
5/13/2022 Manton Inv H 4 p.m.
Marion Baseball
5/09/2022 Mesick A 4:30 p.m.
5/13/2022 Suttons Bay H 4:15 p.m.
Marion Softball
5/09/2022 Mesick A 4:30 p.m.
5/13/2022 Suttons Bay H 4:15 p.m.
Marion Track
5/06/2022 Great Lks Inv A 3 p.m.
5/11/2022 Benzie Central A 3 p.m.
