Lake City Boys Basketball
12/10/21 Houghton lake A 5:30 p.m.
12/14/21 Pine River H 5:30 p.m.
1/3/2022 Farwell Area H 5:30 p.m.
Lake City Girls Basketball
12/15/21 Pine River H 5:30 p.m.
1/4/2022 Beal City H 5:30 p.m.
Lake City Cheerleading
12/15/21 McBain A 6 p.m.
Lake City Wrestling
12/11/21 Whittemore-Prescott A 10 a.m.
12/22/21 Tri w/Forest Area @ Houghton Lake A 6 p.m.
McBain Boys Basketball
12/10/21 Beal City H 7:15 p.m.
12/15/21 Evart A 7 p.m.
12/16/21 NMC H 5:30 p.m.
McBain Girls Basketball
12/10/21 Beal City H 5:30 p.m.
12/15/21 Evart A 5:30 p.m.
12/17/21 NMC H 5:30 p.m.
McBain Cheerleading
12/11/21 Brethren Invite A 9 a.m.
12/15/21 McBain Invite H 6 p.m.
NMC Boys Basketball
12/10/21 Roscommon H 7 p.m.
12/14/21 Manton H 7 p.m.
NMC Girls Basketball
12/15/21 Manton H 7 p.m.
Manton Boys Basketball
12/10/21 Evart A 5:30 p.m.
12/16/21 Beal City A 5:30 p.m.
12/21/21 Royal Oak Shrine H 5:30 p.m.
Manton Girls Basketball
12/15/21 NMC A 5:30 p.m.
12/17/21 Beal City A 5:30 p.m.
Manton Wrestling
12/11/21 Manton Invite H 9 a.m.
12/15/21 Charlevoix A 5 p.m.
12/22/21 Kingsley A 6 p.m.
Marion Boys Basketball
12/14/21 Baldwin A 6 p.m.
12/16/21 Walkerville H 6 p.m.
Marion Girls Basketball
12/13/21 Harrison A 6 p.m.
12/17/21 Manistee Cath H 6 p.m.
Marion Cheerleading
12/10/21 Shepherd A 6 p.m.
12/11/21 McBain A 6 p.m.
