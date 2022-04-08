Lake City Baseball
4/8/2022 Marion H 4:15 p.m.
4/11/2022 Mancelona H 4:15 p.m.
Lake City Softball
4/8/2022 Marion H 4:15 p.m.
4/11/2022 Mancelona H 4:15 p.m.
Lake City Golf
4/14/2022 Missaukee Cup #1 H 4 p.m.
Lake City Track
4/12/2022 NMC A 3:30 p.m.
4/14/2022 Roscommon A 3 p.m.
McBain Baseball
4/12/2022 Charlevoix H 4:15 p.m.
4/14/2022 Montebella A 4:15 pm.
McBain Softball
4/12/2022 Charlevoix H 4:15 p.m.
4/14/2022 Montebella A 4:15 p.m.
McBain Golf
4/14/2022 Missaukee Cup #1 A 4 p.m.
McBain Track
4/8/2022 Ithaca Inv A 2 p.m.
4/12/2022 NMC Inv A 3:30 p.m.
NMC Girls Soccer
4/8/2022 Clare A 5 p.m.
4/9/2022 Comet Cup H 10 a.m.
4/12/2022 Shepherd A 5 p.m.
NMC Golf
4/14/2022 Missaukee Cup #1 4 p.m.
NMC Track
4/12/2022 NMC Invite H 3 p.m.
Manton Baseball
4/8/2022 Kingsley H 4:15 p.m.
4/12/2022 Benzie Central A 4:15 p.m.
4/14/2022 Suttons Bay A 4:15 p.m.
Manton Softball
4/8/2022 Kingsley H 4:15 p.m.
4/12/2022 Benzie Central A 4:15 p.m.
4/14/2022 Suttons Bay A 4:15 p.m.
Manton Golf
4/19/2022 Manton Frosbite inv H 9:30 a.m.
Manton Track
4/12/2022 NMC Inv A 3:30 p.m.
Marion Baseball
4/8/2022 Lake City A 4:15 p.m.
4/11/2022 Bear Lake A 4:15 p.m.
4/13/2022 Harrison H 4:15 p.m.
4/14/2022 Baldwin A 4:30 p.m.
Marion Softball
4/8/2022 Lake City A 4:15 p.m.
4/9/2022 Reed City A 1 p.m.
4/11/2022 Bear Lake A 4:15 p.m.
4/13/2022 Harrison H 4:15 p.m.
Marion Track
4/12/2022 Harrison Tri A 3:30 p.m.
4/13/2022 Mason Cty E A 4:15 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.