All Schedules are subject to change

Lake City Varsity Football

9/8  Pine River       H    7 p.m.

9/15 Manton          A    7 p.m. 

Lake City Varsity Volleyball

9/9  TC Invite  A  TBD

Lake City Cross Country

9/6  Shepherd HS Inv A 5:40 p.m.

McBain Varsity Football

9/8  Beal City   H 7 p.m.

9/15  Roscommon  A 7 p.m.

McBain Varsity Volleyball

9/11  Cadillac Quad  A 5 p.m.

McBain Cross Country

9/9  Northwood Invite  A 11:30 a.m.

NMC Boys Soccer

9/5  Ogemaw Heights  A 5 p.m.

9/7  Tawas  H 5 p.m.

NMC Volleyball

9/12  Pine River  H 5:30 p.m.

NMC Cross Country

9/9  Buckley Invite  A TBD

Manton Varsity Football

9/8  Houghton Lake A 7 p.m.

9/15  Lake City  H 7 p.m.

Manton Varsity Volleyball

9/7  Hart  H 5:30 p.m.

9/9  Manton Inv  H 9 a.m.

Manton Cross Country

9/6  Shepherd  A 5:30 p.m.

Marion Varsity Football

9/8   Mesick  H 7 p.m.

9/15  Baldwin  H 7 p.m.

Marion Varsity Volleyball

9/7  Bear Lake  H 7 p.m.

Marion Cross Country

9/6  WMD Jamboree Bear Lake  A 4:45 p.m.

9/9  Marion Steeplechase  H  10 a.m.

Marion Varsity Cheer

9/23  Rudyard  A 2 p.m.

"

"