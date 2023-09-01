All Schedules are subject to change
Lake City Varsity Football
9/8 Pine River H 7 p.m.
9/15 Manton A 7 p.m.
Lake City Varsity Volleyball
9/9 TC Invite A TBD
Lake City Cross Country
9/6 Shepherd HS Inv A 5:40 p.m.
McBain Varsity Football
9/8 Beal City H 7 p.m.
9/15 Roscommon A 7 p.m.
McBain Varsity Volleyball
9/11 Cadillac Quad A 5 p.m.
McBain Cross Country
9/9 Northwood Invite A 11:30 a.m.
NMC Boys Soccer
9/5 Ogemaw Heights A 5 p.m.
9/7 Tawas H 5 p.m.
NMC Volleyball
9/12 Pine River H 5:30 p.m.
NMC Cross Country
9/9 Buckley Invite A TBD
Manton Varsity Football
9/8 Houghton Lake A 7 p.m.
9/15 Lake City H 7 p.m.
Manton Varsity Volleyball
9/7 Hart H 5:30 p.m.
9/9 Manton Inv H 9 a.m.
Manton Cross Country
9/6 Shepherd A 5:30 p.m.
Marion Varsity Football
9/8 Mesick H 7 p.m.
9/15 Baldwin H 7 p.m.
Marion Varsity Volleyball
9/7 Bear Lake H 7 p.m.
Marion Cross Country
9/6 WMD Jamboree Bear Lake A 4:45 p.m.
9/9 Marion Steeplechase H 10 a.m.
Marion Varsity Cheer
9/23 Rudyard A 2 p.m.
