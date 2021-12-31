NOTE SCHEDULES ARE SUBJECT TO CHANGE
Lake City Boys Basketball
1/3/2022 Farwell Area H 5:30 p.m.
1/5/2022 Beal City H 5:30 p.m.
1/7/2022 Roscommon A 5:30 p.m.
Lake City Girls Basketball
1/4/2022 Beal City H 5:30 p.m.
Lake City Cheerleading
1/13/2022 Chippewa Hills A 6 p.m.
Lake City Wrestling
1/5/2022 Tri w/Mancelona/Manton H 6 p.m.
1/8/2022 Grayling Invite A 10 a.m.
McBain Boys Basketball
1/5/22 Boyne City H 5:30 p.m.
1/7/2022 Pine River A 5:30 p.m.
McBain Girls Basketball
1/4/2022 Roscommon A 5:30 p.m.
1/6/2022 Pine River A 5:30 p.m.
McBain Cheerleading
1/12/2022 Marion Invite A 6 p.m.
NMC Boys Basketball
1/5/2022 Houghton Lake H 7 p.m.
1/7/2022 Evart A 7 p.m.
NMC Girls Basketball
1/14/2022 Pine River A 5:30 p.m.
Manton Boys Basketball
1/4/2022 Kalkaska H 5:30 p.m.
1/7/2022 Charlevoix H 5:30 p.m.
Manton Girls Basketball
1/4/2022 T.C. West A 5:30 p.m.
Manton Wrestling
1/5/2022 Lake City Conf Quad A 6 p.m.
1/8/2022 Grayling Invite A 9 a.m.
Marion Boys Basketball
1/4/2022 Harrison H 6 p.m.
1/6/2022 Pentwater A 6 p.m.
Marion Girls Basketball
1/5/2022 Brethren A 6 p.m.
1/7/2022 Mason Cty E H 6 p.m.
Marion Cheerleading
1/12/2022 Marion Invite H 6 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.