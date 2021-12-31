NOTE SCHEDULES ARE SUBJECT TO CHANGE

Lake City Boys Basketball

1/3/2022   Farwell Area      H    5:30 p.m.

1/5/2022    Beal City          H    5:30 p.m.

1/7/2022    Roscommon      A    5:30 p.m.

Lake City Girls Basketball

1/4/2022     Beal City         H  5:30 p.m.

Lake City Cheerleading

1/13/2022    Chippewa Hills            A  6 p.m.

Lake City Wrestling

1/5/2022        Tri w/Mancelona/Manton   H   6 p.m.

1/8/2022        Grayling Invite                 A    10 a.m.

McBain Boys Basketball

1/5/22     Boyne City         H  5:30 p.m.   

1/7/2022  Pine River          A  5:30 p.m.    

McBain Girls Basketball 

1/4/2022     Roscommon       A   5:30 p.m. 

1/6/2022     Pine River          A   5:30 p.m. 

McBain Cheerleading

1/12/2022    Marion Invite       A 6 p.m. 

NMC Boys Basketball

1/5/2022    Houghton Lake        H   7 p.m.

1/7/2022    Evart                      A   7 p.m.

NMC Girls Basketball

1/14/2022     Pine River      A    5:30 p.m.

Manton Boys Basketball

1/4/2022   Kalkaska        H   5:30 p.m.

1/7/2022   Charlevoix      H   5:30 p.m.

Manton Girls Basketball

1/4/2022     T.C. West     A    5:30 p.m.

Manton Wrestling

1/5/2022    Lake City Conf Quad       A      6 p.m.

1/8/2022    Grayling Invite               A      9 a.m.

Marion Boys Basketball

1/4/2022      Harrison    H     6 p.m. 

1/6/2022      Pentwater  A     6 p.m.

Marion Girls Basketball

1/5/2022     Brethren       A  6 p.m.

1/7/2022     Mason Cty E  H  6 p.m.

Marion Cheerleading

1/12/2022    Marion Invite         H 6 p.m.