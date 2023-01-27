All Schedules are subject to change

Lake City Boys Basketball 

1/27/23    St Ignace Tourn     A  5:30 p.m.

1/28/23    St Ignace Tourn     A  TBD

1/30/23    Evart                    H  5:30 p.m.

2/1/23      Pine River             H  5:30 p.m.

Lake City Girls Basketball 

1/27/23  Houghton Lake    A  5:30 p.m.

1/31/23  Pine River           H  5:30 p.m.  

Lake City Wrestling 

1/28/23     Shepard             TBA

2/2/23       Manton             H  6 p.m. 

2/4/23       Conference Tourn  TBA

McBain Boys Basketball 

1/27/23  Beal City Homecoming  H  7:30 p.m.

2/1/23    Evart                           A  5:30 p.m.

2/3/23    NMC                            H  5:30 p.m.

McBain Girls Basketball 

1/27/23  Beal City            H  5:30 p.m.

1/31/23  Evart                 A   5:30 p.m.

2/2/23    NMC                  H   5:30 p.m.

NMC Boys Basketball 

2/1/23  Manton             H  5:30 p.m.

2/3/23  McBain              A  5:30 p.m.

NMC Girls Basketball 

1/27/23  Roscommon      H  5:30 p.m. 

1/31/23  Manton             H  5:30 p.m.

2/2/23    McBain             A   5:30 p.m.

Manton Boys Basketball 

2/1/23     NMC               A   5:30 p.m.

2/3/23     Beal City         A   5:30 p.m. 

Manton Girls Basketball 

1/27/23       Evart             A   5:30 p.m.

1/31/23       NMC              A   5:30 p.m.

2/2/23         Beal City        A   5:30 p.m.

Manton Wrestling 

2/2/23    Lake City               A   6 pm. 

2/4/23    Benzie Conference  A   TBA

Marion Boys Basketball 

2/1/23       Baldwin           A   6 p.m.

2/3/23       Walkerville       H   6 p.m.

Marion Girls Basketball 

1/31/23   Pentwater        A  6 p.m.

2/2/23     Manistee Cath  H  6 p.m.

Marion Competitive Cheer

1/27/23     Evart            A   6 p.m.

2/1/23       Marion          H   6 p.m.

2/4/23       Brethren       A   TBA

"

"