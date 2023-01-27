All Schedules are subject to change
Lake City Boys Basketball
1/27/23 St Ignace Tourn A 5:30 p.m.
1/28/23 St Ignace Tourn A TBD
1/30/23 Evart H 5:30 p.m.
2/1/23 Pine River H 5:30 p.m.
Lake City Girls Basketball
1/27/23 Houghton Lake A 5:30 p.m.
1/31/23 Pine River H 5:30 p.m.
Lake City Wrestling
1/28/23 Shepard TBA
2/2/23 Manton H 6 p.m.
2/4/23 Conference Tourn TBA
McBain Boys Basketball
1/27/23 Beal City Homecoming H 7:30 p.m.
2/1/23 Evart A 5:30 p.m.
2/3/23 NMC H 5:30 p.m.
McBain Girls Basketball
1/27/23 Beal City H 5:30 p.m.
1/31/23 Evart A 5:30 p.m.
2/2/23 NMC H 5:30 p.m.
NMC Boys Basketball
2/1/23 Manton H 5:30 p.m.
2/3/23 McBain A 5:30 p.m.
NMC Girls Basketball
1/27/23 Roscommon H 5:30 p.m.
1/31/23 Manton H 5:30 p.m.
2/2/23 McBain A 5:30 p.m.
Manton Boys Basketball
2/1/23 NMC A 5:30 p.m.
2/3/23 Beal City A 5:30 p.m.
Manton Girls Basketball
1/27/23 Evart A 5:30 p.m.
1/31/23 NMC A 5:30 p.m.
2/2/23 Beal City A 5:30 p.m.
Manton Wrestling
2/2/23 Lake City A 6 pm.
2/4/23 Benzie Conference A TBA
Marion Boys Basketball
2/1/23 Baldwin A 6 p.m.
2/3/23 Walkerville H 6 p.m.
Marion Girls Basketball
1/31/23 Pentwater A 6 p.m.
2/2/23 Manistee Cath H 6 p.m.
Marion Competitive Cheer
1/27/23 Evart A 6 p.m.
2/1/23 Marion H 6 p.m.
2/4/23 Brethren A TBA
