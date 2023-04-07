All Schedules are subject to change

Lake City Varsity Track

4/12/23     Gladwin      A  4:30 p.m.

4/15/23     Chip Hills    A  10 a.m.

Lake City Baseball

4/7/23      Mancelona  H     4:15 p.m.

4/13/23     Hart          A     6:15 p.m.

Lake City Softball

4/11/23      Harrison       A       6:15 p.m.

4/13/23      Kalkaska      A        4:30 p.m.

Lake City Golf

4/14/23    Houghton Lake   A  3 p.m.

McBain Varsity Track

4/12/23   Gladwin Inv      A   4 p.m.

4/14/23    Buckley Inv     A   9 a.m.

McBain Baseball

4/11/23    Charlevoix           H   4:15 p.m.

4/14/23    Manistee             H   4:15 p.m.

4/15/23    Gaylord St Mary  H    11 a.m.

McBain Softball

4/11/23    Charlevoix     H    4:15 p.m.

4/14/23    Manistee        H   4:15 p.m.

McBain Golf

4/17/23     W vs N @ NMC    A  4 p.m.

NMC Varsity Track

4/8/23       Hart Inv              A  noon

4/12/23     Mason Cty E Inv  A   11:15 a.m.

4/15/23     Chip Hills Inv       A   TBD

NMC Girls Soccer

4/11/23      Ogemaw Hgts     A   5 p.m.

4/14/23      Gladwin              A   5 p.m.

4/15/23      Comet Cup         H   noon 

NMC Golf

4/14/23       Reed City           A   3 p.m.

Manton Varsity Track

4/11/23        Manistee           A    4 p.m.

4/15/23        Morely Stanwd  A     9:30 a.m. 

Manton Baseball

4/10/23        Kalkaska          H     4:15 p.m.

4/13/23        Suttons Bay      H     4:15 p.m.

Manton Softball

4/10/23        Kalkaska          H      4:15 p.m.

4/13/23        Suttons Bay      H     4:15 p.m.

Manton Golf

4/13/23        Kingsley       H      4 p.m.

Marion Varsity Track

4/12/23         Clare Tri w/PR      A  3 p.m.

Marion Baseball

4/10/23        Farwell           H   6 p.m.

4/13/23        Walkerville      A   6 p.m.

4/14/23        Evart              A   4 p.m.

Marion Softball

4/10/23        Farwell           H   6 p.m. 

4/13/23        Walkerville      A   6 p.m.

4/15/23        Holton            A   9:30 a.m.  

    

