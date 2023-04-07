All Schedules are subject to change
Lake City Varsity Track
4/12/23 Gladwin A 4:30 p.m.
4/15/23 Chip Hills A 10 a.m.
Lake City Baseball
4/7/23 Mancelona H 4:15 p.m.
4/13/23 Hart A 6:15 p.m.
Lake City Softball
4/11/23 Harrison A 6:15 p.m.
4/13/23 Kalkaska A 4:30 p.m.
Lake City Golf
4/14/23 Houghton Lake A 3 p.m.
McBain Varsity Track
4/12/23 Gladwin Inv A 4 p.m.
4/14/23 Buckley Inv A 9 a.m.
McBain Baseball
4/11/23 Charlevoix H 4:15 p.m.
4/14/23 Manistee H 4:15 p.m.
4/15/23 Gaylord St Mary H 11 a.m.
McBain Softball
4/11/23 Charlevoix H 4:15 p.m.
4/14/23 Manistee H 4:15 p.m.
McBain Golf
4/17/23 W vs N @ NMC A 4 p.m.
NMC Varsity Track
4/8/23 Hart Inv A noon
4/12/23 Mason Cty E Inv A 11:15 a.m.
4/15/23 Chip Hills Inv A TBD
NMC Girls Soccer
4/11/23 Ogemaw Hgts A 5 p.m.
4/14/23 Gladwin A 5 p.m.
4/15/23 Comet Cup H noon
NMC Golf
4/14/23 Reed City A 3 p.m.
Manton Varsity Track
4/11/23 Manistee A 4 p.m.
4/15/23 Morely Stanwd A 9:30 a.m.
Manton Baseball
4/10/23 Kalkaska H 4:15 p.m.
4/13/23 Suttons Bay H 4:15 p.m.
Manton Softball
4/10/23 Kalkaska H 4:15 p.m.
4/13/23 Suttons Bay H 4:15 p.m.
Manton Golf
4/13/23 Kingsley H 4 p.m.
Marion Varsity Track
4/12/23 Clare Tri w/PR A 3 p.m.
Marion Baseball
4/10/23 Farwell H 6 p.m.
4/13/23 Walkerville A 6 p.m.
4/14/23 Evart A 4 p.m.
Marion Softball
4/10/23 Farwell H 6 p.m.
4/13/23 Walkerville A 6 p.m.
4/15/23 Holton A 9:30 a.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.