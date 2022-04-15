Lake City Baseball
4/18/2022 Harrison A 4:15 p.m.
4/21/2022 Frankfort A 4:15 p.m.
4/22/2022 Manton A 4:15 p.m.
Lake City Softball
4/18/2022 Harrison A 4:15 p.m.
4/21/2022 Frankfort A 4:15 p.m.
4/22/2022 Manton A 4:15 p.m.
Lake City Golf
4/19/2022 Manton A 9:30 a.m.
4/25/2022 Benzie H 4 p.m.
Lake City Track
4/22/2022 Mancelona A 4 p.m.
McBain Baseball
4/18/2022 TC St Francis A 4:15 p.m.
4/19/2022 Frankfort H 4:15 pm.
4/22/2022 Houghton Lake H 4:15 p.m.
McBain Softball
4/18/2022 TC St Francis A 4:15 p.m.
4/19/2022 Frankfort H 4:15 p.m.
4/22/2022 Houghton lake H 4:15 p.m.
McBain Golf
4/21/2022 Manton A 4 p.m.
McBain Track
4/19/2022 Bay City W A 4 p.m.
4/22/2022 Pewamo A 2:30 p.m.
NMC Girls Soccer
4/18/2022 Houghton Lake H 5:30 p.m.
4/22/2022 Roscommon A 5 p.m.
NMC Golf
4/19/2022 Mesick A 4 p.m.
4/22/2022 Manton A 4 p.m.
NMC Track
4/26/2022 Lake City A 4:15 p.m.
Manton Baseball
4/20/2022 Johannesburg H 4:15 p.m.
4/22/2022 Lake City H 4:15 p.m.
Manton Softball
4/20/2022 Johannesburg H 4:15 p.m.
4/22/022 Lake City H 4:15 p.m.
Manton Golf
4/21/2022 Home meet H 4 p.m.
Manton Track
4/22/2022 Mancelona A 3:30 p.m.
Marion Baseball
4/16/2022 Bear Lake A
4/18/2022 Walkerville H 4:30 p.m.
Marion Softball
4/16/2022 Bear Lake A
4/21/2022 Pentwater A 4:30 p.m.
Marion Track
4/16/2022 Morley Stanwood A 10 a.m.
4/20/2022 Crossroads Chartr A 4:15 p.m.
