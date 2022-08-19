All Schedules are subject to change

Lake City Volleyball

08/19/22     Beal City invite                A  9 a.m.

08/25/22     Mancelona Quad              A  5:30 p.m.

Lake City Football

08/26/22     Cheboygan          A  7p.m.

09/01/22     Pine River           A  7p.m. 

Lake City Cross Country

08/19/22     St Johns Invite    A  9:30p.m.

08/27/22     Benzie Central     A  TBA

McBain Football

08/25/22      Kingsley             A  7p.m.

09/02/22      Beal City            A  7p.m.

McBain Volleyball

08/20/22       Leland Inv.          A  9 a.m.

08/25/22       Cadillac Inv.        A  8:30 p.m.

McBain Cross Country

08/27/22        Benzie Central    A  8 a.m.

NMC Volleyball

08/19/22      NMCS Invite       H  3p.m.

08/23/22      Frankfort Quad   A  4:30p.m.

8/25/22       Tri meet              H  5:30p.m.

NMC Boys Soccer

08/19/22     Comet Cup          H  3p.m.

08/22/22      Clare                  A  5p.m.

08/25/22      Shepherd            A  5p.m.

NMC Cross County

08/19/22      NMCS Twilight Inv  H  7:30p.m.

08/23/22      Chippeawa Hills     A   10 a.m.

8/26-27/22   Benzie Invite         A    9 a.m.

Manton Football

08/26/22       Hesperia           A  7p.m.

09/02/22       Houghton lake   H  7p.m.

Manton Volleyball

08/20/22         Pellston             A  8:30a.m.

08/23/22         Mason Cty Cntl  A  9a.m.

08/24/22         Kinglsey            A  5p.m.

Manton Cross Country

08/23/22         Chippeawa Hills  A  10a.m.

Marion Football

08/25/22         Lawrence           A  7p.m.

09/01/22        Bear Lake         H  7p.m. 

Marion Volleyball

08/19/22        NMC Tournament   A  TBA

Marion Cross Country

08/19/22        NMC                     A  7:30p.m.

08/23/22       Chippewa Hills inv  A  10 a.m.

"

"