All Schedules are subject to change
Lake City Volleyball
08/19/22 Beal City invite A 9 a.m.
08/25/22 Mancelona Quad A 5:30 p.m.
Lake City Football
08/26/22 Cheboygan A 7p.m.
09/01/22 Pine River A 7p.m.
Lake City Cross Country
08/19/22 St Johns Invite A 9:30p.m.
08/27/22 Benzie Central A TBA
McBain Football
08/25/22 Kingsley A 7p.m.
09/02/22 Beal City A 7p.m.
McBain Volleyball
08/20/22 Leland Inv. A 9 a.m.
08/25/22 Cadillac Inv. A 8:30 p.m.
McBain Cross Country
08/27/22 Benzie Central A 8 a.m.
NMC Volleyball
08/19/22 NMCS Invite H 3p.m.
08/23/22 Frankfort Quad A 4:30p.m.
8/25/22 Tri meet H 5:30p.m.
NMC Boys Soccer
08/19/22 Comet Cup H 3p.m.
08/22/22 Clare A 5p.m.
08/25/22 Shepherd A 5p.m.
NMC Cross County
08/19/22 NMCS Twilight Inv H 7:30p.m.
08/23/22 Chippeawa Hills A 10 a.m.
8/26-27/22 Benzie Invite A 9 a.m.
Manton Football
08/26/22 Hesperia A 7p.m.
09/02/22 Houghton lake H 7p.m.
Manton Volleyball
08/20/22 Pellston A 8:30a.m.
08/23/22 Mason Cty Cntl A 9a.m.
08/24/22 Kinglsey A 5p.m.
Manton Cross Country
08/23/22 Chippeawa Hills A 10a.m.
Marion Football
08/25/22 Lawrence A 7p.m.
09/01/22 Bear Lake H 7p.m.
Marion Volleyball
08/19/22 NMC Tournament A TBA
Marion Cross Country
08/19/22 NMC A 7:30p.m.
08/23/22 Chippewa Hills inv A 10 a.m.
