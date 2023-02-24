All Schedules are subject to change
Lake City Boys Basketball
2/28/23 Beaverton A 5:30 p.m.
McBain Boys Basketball
2/28/23 TC St. Francis H 5:30 p.m.
NMC Boys Basketball
2/24/23 TC Christian H 5:30 p.m.
2/28/23 Comstock Park A 5:30 p.m.
3/2/23 Buckley A 5:30 p.m.
Manton Boys Basketball
2/24/23 Houghton Lake H 5:30 p.m.
2/28/23 Buckley A 5:30 p.m.
3/2/23 Pine River H 5:30 p.m.
Marion Boys Basketball
2/24/23 BR Crossroads H 6 p.m.
2/28/23 Evart H 6 p.m.
3/2/23 Bear Lake A 6 p.m.
Marion Competitive Cheer
2/25/23 MHSAA Regional TBA
