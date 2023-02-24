All Schedules are subject to change

Lake City Boys Basketball 

2/28/23      Beaverton            A   5:30 p.m. 

McBain Boys Basketball 

2/28/23    TC St. Francis          H   5:30 p.m.

NMC Boys Basketball 

2/24/23  TC Christian            H  5:30 p.m.

2/28/23   Comstock Park       A  5:30 p.m. 

3/2/23     Buckley                 A  5:30 p.m.

Manton Boys Basketball 

2/24/23     Houghton Lake       H   5:30 p.m.

2/28/23     Buckley                  A   5:30 p.m.

3/2/23       Pine River               H  5:30 p.m.

Marion Boys Basketball 

2/24/23     BR Crossroads     H    6 p.m.

2/28/23     Evart                  H    6 p.m.

3/2/23       Bear Lake           A     6 p.m.

Marion Competitive Cheer

2/25/23     MHSAA Regional   TBA

