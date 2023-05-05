All Schedules are subject to change

Lake City Varsity Track

5/5  LC Inv H 3:30 p.m.

5/8  Highland at Pine River   A  4:15 p.m.

5/10 Benzie Central     A 3 p.m.

5/12 Manton Inv      A 2 p.m.

Lake City Baseball

5/9 Houghton Lake A 4:15 p.m.

5/11 Benzie Central  A 4:15 p.m.

Lake City Softball

5/9 Houghton Lake A 4:15 p.m.

5/11 Benzie Central  A 4:15 p.m.

Lake City Golf

5/12 Manistee A 3:30 p.m.

McBain Varsity Track

5/6 Pine Rvr Inv A 10 a.m.

5/8 Houghton Lake  A 4:15 p.m.

5/12 Gladwin InV  A 3 p.m.

McBain Baseball

5/8 Marion H 4:15 p.m.

5/9 Beal City  A 4:15 p.m.

McBain Softball

5/8 Marion H 4:15 p.m.

5/9 Beal City A 4:15 p.m.

McBain Golf

5/5 Thompson Inv LC A 9 a.m.

5/8 E. vs. N. at Farwell A 2 p.m.

NMC Varsity Track

5/5 Lake City Inv A 3 p.m.

5/9 Highland Mt Beal City A 4:15 p.m.

NMC Girls Soccer

5/5 Clare A 5 p.m.

5/9 Boyne City H 5 p.m.

5/11 Cheboygan H 5 p.m.

5/12 Clare H 5 p.m.

NMC Golf

5/5 Thompson Inv A 9 a.m.

5/8 West Vs. South Shepherd A 4 p.m.

Manton Varsity Track

5/8 Houghton Lake A 4:15 p.m.

5/12 Manton Inv  H 3 p.m.

Manton Baseball

5/5 Mesick A 4:30 p.m.

5/9 Roscommon H 4:15 p.m.

5/12 Houghton Lake A 4:15 p.m.

Manton Softball

5/5 Mesick A 4:30 p.m.

5/9 Roscommon H 4:15 p.m.

5/12 Houghton Lake A 4:15 p.m.

Manton Golf

5/5 Lake City Inv A 9 a.m.

5/9 Shepherd A 4 p.m.

5/10 Kingsley H 4 p.m.

Marion Varsity Track

5/5 GL Inv Beal City A 3 p.m.

5/10 WMD Champ MCE A 2 p.m.

5/12 Manton Inv A 12:15 p.m.

Marion Baseball

5/8 McBain A 4:15 p.m.

5/11 Hart H 4 p.m.

Marion Softball

5/8 McBain A 4:15 p.m.

5/11 Hart H 4 p.m.

