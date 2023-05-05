All Schedules are subject to change
Lake City Varsity Track
5/5 LC Inv H 3:30 p.m.
5/8 Highland at Pine River A 4:15 p.m.
5/10 Benzie Central A 3 p.m.
5/12 Manton Inv A 2 p.m.
Lake City Baseball
5/9 Houghton Lake A 4:15 p.m.
5/11 Benzie Central A 4:15 p.m.
Lake City Softball
5/9 Houghton Lake A 4:15 p.m.
5/11 Benzie Central A 4:15 p.m.
Lake City Golf
5/12 Manistee A 3:30 p.m.
McBain Varsity Track
5/6 Pine Rvr Inv A 10 a.m.
5/8 Houghton Lake A 4:15 p.m.
5/12 Gladwin InV A 3 p.m.
McBain Baseball
5/8 Marion H 4:15 p.m.
5/9 Beal City A 4:15 p.m.
McBain Softball
5/8 Marion H 4:15 p.m.
5/9 Beal City A 4:15 p.m.
McBain Golf
5/5 Thompson Inv LC A 9 a.m.
5/8 E. vs. N. at Farwell A 2 p.m.
NMC Varsity Track
5/5 Lake City Inv A 3 p.m.
5/9 Highland Mt Beal City A 4:15 p.m.
NMC Girls Soccer
5/5 Clare A 5 p.m.
5/9 Boyne City H 5 p.m.
5/11 Cheboygan H 5 p.m.
5/12 Clare H 5 p.m.
NMC Golf
5/5 Thompson Inv A 9 a.m.
5/8 West Vs. South Shepherd A 4 p.m.
Manton Varsity Track
5/8 Houghton Lake A 4:15 p.m.
5/12 Manton Inv H 3 p.m.
Manton Baseball
5/5 Mesick A 4:30 p.m.
5/9 Roscommon H 4:15 p.m.
5/12 Houghton Lake A 4:15 p.m.
Manton Softball
5/5 Mesick A 4:30 p.m.
5/9 Roscommon H 4:15 p.m.
5/12 Houghton Lake A 4:15 p.m.
Manton Golf
5/5 Lake City Inv A 9 a.m.
5/9 Shepherd A 4 p.m.
5/10 Kingsley H 4 p.m.
Marion Varsity Track
5/5 GL Inv Beal City A 3 p.m.
5/10 WMD Champ MCE A 2 p.m.
5/12 Manton Inv A 12:15 p.m.
Marion Baseball
5/8 McBain A 4:15 p.m.
5/11 Hart H 4 p.m.
Marion Softball
5/8 McBain A 4:15 p.m.
5/11 Hart H 4 p.m.
