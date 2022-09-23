All Schedules are subject to change
Lake City Volleyball
09/22/22 Evart A 5:30 p.m.
09/24/22 KalKaska Invite A 9 a.m.
09/27/22 Pine River H 5:30 p.m.
09/29/22 Quad H 5:30 p.m.
Lake City Football
09/23/22 McBain A 7 p.m.
09/30/22 Houghton Lake A 7 p.m.
Lake City Cross Country
09/24/22 Cadillac Invite A TBA
10/01/22 Pine River Invite A TBA
McBain Football
09/23/22 Lake City H 7 p.m.
09/30/22 Evart H 7 p.m.
McBain Volleyball
09/27/22 Roscommon A 5:30 p.m.
09/29/22 Houghton Lake H 5:30 p.m.
McBain Cross Country
09/24/22 Cadillac Invite A 9:30 a.m.
NMC Volleyball
09/27/22 Manton H 5:30 p.m.
09/29/22 Roscommon A 5:30 p.m.
NMC Boys Soccer
09/24/22 Leland A 1 p.m.
09/26/22 Crossroads A 5 p.m.
09/28/22 Clare H 5 p.m.
NMC Cross County
09/24/22 Cadillac Invite A TBD
Manton Football
09/23/22 Pine River A 7 p.m.
09/30/22 Roscommon H 7 p.m.
Manton Volleyball
09/27/22 NMC A 5:30 p.m.
09/29/22 Beal City H 5:30 p.m.
Manton Cross Country
09/24/22 Cadillac A 9:30 a.m.
09/27/22 Mason Cty C A TBA
Marion Football
09/24/22 St. Phillip, BC A 7 p.m.
09/30/22 Mason Cty C H 7 p.m.
Marion Volleyball
09/27/22 Manistee Cath A 7 p.m.
09/29/22 Brethren H 7 p.m.
Marion Cross Country
10/01/22 G.T. Academy A 9 a.m.
