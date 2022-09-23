All Schedules are subject to change

Lake City Volleyball

09/22/22     Evart                    A  5:30 p.m.

09/24/22     KalKaska Invite     A   9 a.m.

09/27/22     Pine River             H   5:30 p.m.

09/29/22     Quad                    H   5:30 p.m.            

Lake City Football

09/23/22    McBain                 A  7 p.m. 

09/30/22    Houghton Lake     A   7 p.m.

Lake City Cross Country

09/24/22     Cadillac Invite     A  TBA

10/01/22     Pine River Invite  A  TBA 

McBain Football

09/23/22      Lake City           H  7 p.m.

09/30/22      Evart                 H  7 p.m.

McBain Volleyball

09/27/22        Roscommon       A  5:30 p.m.

09/29/22        Houghton Lake   H  5:30 p.m.

McBain Cross Country

09/24/22        Cadillac Invite   A  9:30 a.m.

NMC Volleyball

09/27/22     Manton         H  5:30 p.m.

09/29/22     Roscommon  A   5:30 p.m. 

NMC Boys Soccer

09/24/22      Leland            A  1 p.m.

09/26/22      Crossroads      A   5 p.m.

09/28/22      Clare              H   5 p.m. 

NMC Cross County

09/24/22    Cadillac Invite          A    TBD 

Manton Football

09/23/22        Pine River         A   7 p.m. 

09/30/22        Roscommon      H   7 p.m.        

Manton Volleyball

09/27/22       NMC         A  5:30 p.m.  

09/29/22       Beal City   H  5:30 p.m.

Manton Cross Country

09/24/22        Cadillac         A  9:30 a.m. 

09/27/22        Mason Cty C  A  TBA 

Marion Football

09/24/22        St. Phillip, BC  A  7 p.m.

09/30/22        Mason Cty C    H  7 p.m.

Marion Volleyball

09/27/22        Manistee Cath      A  7 p.m.

09/29/22        Brethren             H  7 p.m. 

Marion Cross Country

10/01/22   G.T. Academy       A  9 a.m.

"

"