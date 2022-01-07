NOTE SCHEDULES ARE SUBJECT TO CHANGE

Lake City Boys Basketball

1/7/2022    Roscommon      A    5:30 p.m.

1/11/2022   NMC                H    5:30 p.m.

1/13/2022   Manton            H    5:30 p.m.

Lake City Girls Basketball

1/12/2022     NMC              H  5:30 p.m.

1/14/2022     Manton          H  5:30 p.m.

Lake City Cheerleading

1/13/2022    Chippewa Hills            A  6 p.m.

Lake City Wrestling

1/8/2022        Grayling Invite         A    10 a.m.

1/12/2022      Quad w/Pine River    A     6 p.m.

1/15/2022      Boyne City Inv         A      10 a.m.

McBain Boys Basketball

1/7/2022    Pine River          A  5:30 p.m.    

1/13/2022  Houghton Lake    A  5:30 p.m.

McBain Girls Basketball 

1/10/2022     Shepherd           A   6 p.m. 

1/14/2022     Houghton Lake   A    5:30 p.m.    

McBain Cheerleading

1/12/2022    Marion Invite       A 6 p.m. 

1/15/2022    Beal City Invite    A 10 a.m. 

NMC Boys Basketball

1/7/2022    Evart                      A   7 p.m.

1/11/2022   Lake City               A   7 p.m.

1/13/2022   Pine River              A   7 p.m.

NMC Girls Basketball

1/14/2022     Pine River      A    5:30 p.m.

Manton Boys Basketball

1/7/2022   Charlevoix      H   5:30 p.m.

1/11/2022  Roscommon   H   5:30 p.m.

1/13/2022  Lake City       A   5:30 p.m. 

Manton Girls Basketball

1/12/2022     Roscommon     H    5:30 p.m.

1/14/2022     Lake City         A    5:30 p.m.

Manton Wrestling

1/8/2022    Grayling Invite         A   9 a.m.

1/12/2022   Home Quad            H  6 p.m. 

1/15/2022   Sanford Meridian     A  9 a.m.   

Marion Boys Basketball

1/11/2022    Manistee Cath    H     6 p.m.

1/13/2022    Brethren            A     6 p.m.

Marion Girls Basketball

1/7/2022     Mason Cty E    H  6 p.m.

1/10/2022   Mesick             A  6 p.m.

1/14/2022   Crossroads       H  6 p.m.

Marion Cheerleading

1/12/2022    Marion Invite         H 6 p.m.