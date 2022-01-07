NOTE SCHEDULES ARE SUBJECT TO CHANGE
Lake City Boys Basketball
1/7/2022 Roscommon A 5:30 p.m.
1/11/2022 NMC H 5:30 p.m.
1/13/2022 Manton H 5:30 p.m.
Lake City Girls Basketball
1/12/2022 NMC H 5:30 p.m.
1/14/2022 Manton H 5:30 p.m.
Lake City Cheerleading
1/13/2022 Chippewa Hills A 6 p.m.
Lake City Wrestling
1/8/2022 Grayling Invite A 10 a.m.
1/12/2022 Quad w/Pine River A 6 p.m.
1/15/2022 Boyne City Inv A 10 a.m.
McBain Boys Basketball
1/7/2022 Pine River A 5:30 p.m.
1/13/2022 Houghton Lake A 5:30 p.m.
McBain Girls Basketball
1/10/2022 Shepherd A 6 p.m.
1/14/2022 Houghton Lake A 5:30 p.m.
McBain Cheerleading
1/12/2022 Marion Invite A 6 p.m.
1/15/2022 Beal City Invite A 10 a.m.
NMC Boys Basketball
1/7/2022 Evart A 7 p.m.
1/11/2022 Lake City A 7 p.m.
1/13/2022 Pine River A 7 p.m.
NMC Girls Basketball
1/14/2022 Pine River A 5:30 p.m.
Manton Boys Basketball
1/7/2022 Charlevoix H 5:30 p.m.
1/11/2022 Roscommon H 5:30 p.m.
1/13/2022 Lake City A 5:30 p.m.
Manton Girls Basketball
1/12/2022 Roscommon H 5:30 p.m.
1/14/2022 Lake City A 5:30 p.m.
Manton Wrestling
1/8/2022 Grayling Invite A 9 a.m.
1/12/2022 Home Quad H 6 p.m.
1/15/2022 Sanford Meridian A 9 a.m.
Marion Boys Basketball
1/11/2022 Manistee Cath H 6 p.m.
1/13/2022 Brethren A 6 p.m.
Marion Girls Basketball
1/7/2022 Mason Cty E H 6 p.m.
1/10/2022 Mesick A 6 p.m.
1/14/2022 Crossroads H 6 p.m.
Marion Cheerleading
1/12/2022 Marion Invite H 6 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.