All Schedules are subject to change

Lake City Volleyball

08/27/22     Reed City Tournament      A  9 a.m.

Lake City Football

08/26/22     Cheboygan          A  7p.m.

09/01/22     Pine River           A  7p.m. 

Lake City Cross Country

08/27/22     Benzie Central     A  TBA

09/01/22     Ogemaw Hgts      A  TBA

McBain Football

08/25/22      Kingsley             A  7p.m.

09/02/22      Beal City            A  7p.m.

McBain Volleyball

09/02/22        Grand Haven Inv    A 8:30   

McBain Cross Country

08/27/22        Benzie Central    A  8 a.m.

NMC Volleyball

08/25/22       Tri meet              H  5:30p.m.

08/30/22       NMCS Quad         H  5p.m. 

NMC Boys Soccer

08/29/22      Gladwin            H  5p.m.

NMC Cross County

8/26-27/22   Benzie Invite         A    9 a.m.

09/01/22      Ogemaw Hgts        A    4p.m.

Manton Football

08/26/22       Hesperia           A  7p.m.

09/02/22       Houghton lake   H  7p.m.

Manton Volleyball

08/27/22         Kenowa Hills            A  9a.m.

Manton Cross Country

08/29/22         Manton Invite        H  5p.m.

09/01/22         Ogemaw Hgts        A  4 p.m.

Marion Football

08/25/22         Lawrence           A  7p.m.

09/01/22        Bear Lake         H  7p.m. 

Marion Volleyball

09/08/22        Bear Lake         A  7 p.m.

Marion Cross Country

09/07/22       Marion Jamboree  A  4:45 p.m.

