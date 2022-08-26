All Schedules are subject to change
Lake City Volleyball
08/27/22 Reed City Tournament A 9 a.m.
Lake City Football
08/26/22 Cheboygan A 7p.m.
09/01/22 Pine River A 7p.m.
Lake City Cross Country
08/27/22 Benzie Central A TBA
09/01/22 Ogemaw Hgts A TBA
McBain Football
08/25/22 Kingsley A 7p.m.
09/02/22 Beal City A 7p.m.
McBain Volleyball
09/02/22 Grand Haven Inv A 8:30
McBain Cross Country
08/27/22 Benzie Central A 8 a.m.
NMC Volleyball
08/25/22 Tri meet H 5:30p.m.
08/30/22 NMCS Quad H 5p.m.
NMC Boys Soccer
08/29/22 Gladwin H 5p.m.
NMC Cross County
8/26-27/22 Benzie Invite A 9 a.m.
09/01/22 Ogemaw Hgts A 4p.m.
Manton Football
08/26/22 Hesperia A 7p.m.
09/02/22 Houghton lake H 7p.m.
Manton Volleyball
08/27/22 Kenowa Hills A 9a.m.
Manton Cross Country
08/29/22 Manton Invite H 5p.m.
09/01/22 Ogemaw Hgts A 4 p.m.
Marion Football
08/25/22 Lawrence A 7p.m.
09/01/22 Bear Lake H 7p.m.
Marion Volleyball
09/08/22 Bear Lake A 7 p.m.
Marion Cross Country
09/07/22 Marion Jamboree A 4:45 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.