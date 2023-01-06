All Schedules are subject to change
Lake City Boys Basketball
1/6/23 Beal City A 5:30 p.m.
1/10/23 Roscommon H 5:30 p.m.
1/12/23 NMC A 5:30 p.m.
Lake City Girls Basketball
1/11/23 Roscommon H 5:30 p.m.
1/13/23 NMC A 5:30 p.m.
Lake City Wrestling
1/11/23 Conference TBA
1/14/23 Boyne Inv A 9 a.m.
McBain Boys Basketball
1/6/23 Roscommon H 7:15 p.m.
1/10/23 Pine River H 5:30 p.m.
McBain Girls Basketball
1/6/23 Roscommon H 5:30 p.m.
1/9/23 Saginaw Heritg A 5:30 p.m.
1/11/23 Pine River H 5:30 p.m.
NMC Boys Basketball
1/6/23 Houghton Lake H 5:30 p.m.
1/10/23 Evart A 5:30 p.m.
1/12/23 Lake City H 5:30 p.m.
NMC Girls Basketball
1/9/23 LL St Mary's H 5:30 p.m.
1/11/23 Evart A 5:30 p.m.
1/13/23 Lake City H 5:30 p.m.
Manton Boys Basketball
1/6/23 Pine River A 5:30 p.m.
1/12/23 Roscommon A 5:30 p.m.
Manton Girls Basketball
1/9/23 Elk Rapids H 5:30 p.m.
1/13/23 Roscommon A 5:30 p.m.
Manton Wrestling
1/7/23 Ravenna Inv A 9 a.m.
1/11/23 Home Quad H 6 p.m.
Marion Boys Basketball
1/10/23 Brethren H 6 p.m.
1/12/23 Mason Cty E H 6 p.m.
Marion Girls Basketball
1/6/23 Mesick H 6 p.m.
1/9/23 G. T. Academy A 6 p.m.
1/13/23 Bear Lake A 6 p.m.
Marion Competitive Cheer
1/11/23 Marion H 6 p.m.
