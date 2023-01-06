All Schedules are subject to change

Lake City Boys Basketball 

1/6/23      Beal City              A  5:30 p.m.

1/10/23    Roscommon         H  5:30 p.m.

1/12/23    NMC                    A  5:30 p.m.

Lake City Girls Basketball 

1/11/23  Roscommon           H  5:30 p.m.

1/13/23  NMC                      A  5:30 p.m.

Lake City Wrestling 

1/11/23   Conference                    TBA   

1/14/23   Boyne Inv              A  9 a.m.

McBain Boys Basketball 

1/6/23    Roscommon        H  7:15 p.m.

1/10/23  Pine River           H  5:30 p.m. 

McBain Girls Basketball 

1/6/23    Roscommon        H  5:30 p.m. 

1/9/23    Saginaw Heritg    A  5:30 p.m.

1/11/23  Pine River            H  5:30 p.m.

NMC Boys Basketball 

1/6/23    Houghton Lake     H   5:30 p.m.

1/10/23  Evart                    A   5:30 p.m.

1/12/23  Lake City              H   5:30 p.m.

NMC Girls Basketball 

1/9/23    LL St Mary's          H  5:30 p.m.

1/11/23  Evart                    A  5:30 p.m.

1/13/23  Lake City              H  5:30 p.m.

Manton Boys Basketball 

1/6/23       Pine River      A   5:30 p.m. 

1/12/23     Roscommon   A   5:30 p.m. 

Manton Girls Basketball 

1/9/23         Elk Rapids     H  5:30 p.m.

1/13/23       Roscommon   A   5:30 p.m. 

Manton Wrestling 

1/7/23        Ravenna Inv           A   9 a.m. 

1/11/23      Home Quad            H   6 p.m. 

Marion Boys Basketball 

1/10/23       Brethren             H   6 p.m.

1/12/23       Mason Cty E        H   6 p.m.  

Marion Girls Basketball 

1/6/23    Mesick              H  6 p.m.

1/9/23    G. T. Academy   A  6 p.m.

1/13/23   Bear Lake         A  6 p.m.

Marion Competitive Cheer

1/11/23    Marion             H   6 p.m.

