NOTE SCHEDULES ARE SUBJECT TO CHANGE

Lake City Varsity Football

10/8/21      Roscommon               A    7 p.m. 

10/15/21     Evart                        A    7 p.m.

Lake City Cross Country

10/14/21       Manistee Inv             A      4:15 p.m.

10/19/21       Highland Jam #3 @ Roscommon  TBA

Lake City Volleyball

10/9/21     Manton              A      8:30 a.m.

10/12/21   Beal City            A      7 p.m.

10/14/21   McBain              A       5:30 p.m. 

McBain Varsity Football

10/8/21    Pine River       H    7 p.m.

10/15/21  Manton           A    7 p.m

McBain Cross Country

10/9/21    Portage Invite              A     TBA

10/15/21  Montabella Invte          A      4 p.m.

McBain Volleyball

10/12/21       NMC            H       5:30 p.m.

10/14/21       Lake City      H      5:30 p.m.

NMC Soccer

10/8/21     Glen Lake             H   4:30 p.m.

10/13/21    MHSAA Districts start

NMC Cross Country

10/19/21     Roscommon      A      4:15 p.m.

NMC Volleyball

10/9/21       Crossroads Inv      A    9 a.m. 

10/12/21      McBain                 A   6 p.m.

10/14/21      Houghton Lake      H   6 p.m.

Manton Varsity Football

10/8/21      Beal City          A      7 p.m.

10/15/21    McBain             H     7 p.m.

Manton Cross Country

10/9/21     Portage Inv     A     TBA

10/14/21   Manistee         A     4:15 p.m

Manton Volleyball

10/9/21     Mancelona           A     9 a.m.

10/12/21    Evart                  H     7 p.m.

10/14/21    Roscommon        H     7 p.m.

Marion Varsity Football

10/8/21       Suttons Bay        H       7 p.m.

10/15/21     Vestaburg           A       7 p.m.

Marion Cross Country

10/13/21     WMD Champ Mesick    A  4:45 p.m.

10/15/21      Montabella Invite       A   4 p.m.

Marion Volleyball

10/12/21      BRCC                 H       7 p.m.

10/16/21    Conf Tourn           A        TBA