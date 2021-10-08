NOTE SCHEDULES ARE SUBJECT TO CHANGE
Lake City Varsity Football
10/8/21 Roscommon A 7 p.m.
10/15/21 Evart A 7 p.m.
Lake City Cross Country
10/14/21 Manistee Inv A 4:15 p.m.
10/19/21 Highland Jam #3 @ Roscommon TBA
Lake City Volleyball
10/9/21 Manton A 8:30 a.m.
10/12/21 Beal City A 7 p.m.
10/14/21 McBain A 5:30 p.m.
McBain Varsity Football
10/8/21 Pine River H 7 p.m.
10/15/21 Manton A 7 p.m
McBain Cross Country
10/9/21 Portage Invite A TBA
10/15/21 Montabella Invte A 4 p.m.
McBain Volleyball
10/12/21 NMC H 5:30 p.m.
10/14/21 Lake City H 5:30 p.m.
NMC Soccer
10/8/21 Glen Lake H 4:30 p.m.
10/13/21 MHSAA Districts start
NMC Cross Country
10/19/21 Roscommon A 4:15 p.m.
NMC Volleyball
10/9/21 Crossroads Inv A 9 a.m.
10/12/21 McBain A 6 p.m.
10/14/21 Houghton Lake H 6 p.m.
Manton Varsity Football
10/8/21 Beal City A 7 p.m.
10/15/21 McBain H 7 p.m.
Manton Cross Country
10/9/21 Portage Inv A TBA
10/14/21 Manistee A 4:15 p.m
Manton Volleyball
10/9/21 Mancelona A 9 a.m.
10/12/21 Evart H 7 p.m.
10/14/21 Roscommon H 7 p.m.
Marion Varsity Football
10/8/21 Suttons Bay H 7 p.m.
10/15/21 Vestaburg A 7 p.m.
Marion Cross Country
10/13/21 WMD Champ Mesick A 4:45 p.m.
10/15/21 Montabella Invite A 4 p.m.
Marion Volleyball
10/12/21 BRCC H 7 p.m.
10/16/21 Conf Tourn A TBA
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.