NOTE SCHEDULES ARE SUBJECT TO CHANGE
Lake City Boys Basketball
2/04/2022 Beal City A 5:30 p.m.
2/08/2022 Roscommon H 5:30 p.m.
2/10/2022 NMC A 5:30 p.m.
Lake City Girls Basketball
2/07/2022 Bellaire A 6 p.m.
2/09/2022 Roscommon H 5:30 p.m.
2/11/2022 NMC A 5:30 p.m.
Lake City Cheerleading
2/12/2022 Houghton lake A 10 a.m.
Lake City Wrestling
2/05/2022 Conference TBD A 10 a.m.
McBain Boys Basketball
2/04/2022 Roscommon H 5:30 p.m.
2/08/2022 Pine River H 5:30 p.m.
McBain Girls Basketball
2/09/2022 Pine River A 5:30 p.m.
McBain Cheerleading
2/07/2022 Conf Meet Evart A TBD
2/12/2022 Houghton Lake A 9 a.m.
NMC Boys Basketball
2/04/2022 Houghton Lake A 5:30 p.m.
2/08/2022 Evart H 5:30 p.m.
2/10/2022 Lake City H 5:30 p.m.
NMC Girls Basketball
2/09/2022 Evart H 5:30 p.m.
2/11/2022 Lake City H 5:30 p.m.
Manton Boys Basketball
2/04/2022 Pine River A 5:30 p.m.
2/10/2022 Roscommon A 5:30 p.m.
Manton Girls Basketball
2/11/2022 Roscommon A 5:30 p.m.
Manton Wrestling
2/05/2022 Conference Meet TBA 9 a.m.
Marion Boys Basketball
2/04/2022 Baldwin Comm H 6 p.m.
2/07/2022 T.C. Christian H 6 p.m.
2/09/2022 Walkerville A 6 p.m.
2/11/2022 Pentwater H 6 p.m.
Marion Girls Basketball
2/08/2022 Manistee Cath A 6 p.m.
2/10/2022 Brethren H 6 p.m.
Marion Cheerleading
2/09/2022 Chippewa Hills A TBA
