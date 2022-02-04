NOTE SCHEDULES ARE SUBJECT TO CHANGE

Lake City Boys Basketball

2/04/2022   Beal City      A  5:30 p.m.

2/08/2022   Roscommon H  5:30 p.m.

2/10/2022   NMC            A  5:30 p.m.

Lake City Girls Basketball

2/07/2022    Bellaire          A  6 p.m.

2/09/2022    Roscommon   H  5:30 p.m.

2/11/2022    NMC              A  5:30 p.m.

Lake City Cheerleading

2/12/2022  Houghton lake      A  10 a.m.    

Lake City Wrestling

2/05/2022    Conference TBD   A 10 a.m.

McBain Boys Basketball

2/04/2022   Roscommon  H  5:30 p.m.

2/08/2022   Pine River     H  5:30 p.m.

McBain Girls Basketball 

2/09/2022   Pine River      A  5:30 p.m.

McBain Cheerleading

2/07/2022  Conf Meet Evart  A  TBD

2/12/2022  Houghton Lake   A   9 a.m. 

NMC Boys Basketball

2/04/2022    Houghton Lake   A  5:30 p.m.

2/08/2022    Evart                 H  5:30 p.m.

2/10/2022    Lake City           H  5:30 p.m. 

NMC Girls Basketball

2/09/2022    Evart      H   5:30 p.m. 

2/11/2022    Lake City H  5:30 p.m.

Manton Boys Basketball

2/04/2022   Pine River     A  5:30 p.m. 

2/10/2022   Roscommon  A  5:30 p.m.

Manton Girls Basketball

2/11/2022    Roscommon   A  5:30 p.m.

Manton Wrestling

2/05/2022  Conference Meet TBA      9 a.m.

Marion Boys Basketball

2/04/2022   Baldwin Comm   H 6 p.m.

2/07/2022   T.C. Christian      H 6 p.m.

2/09/2022   Walkerville          A 6 p.m.

2/11/2022    Pentwater          H 6 p.m.

Marion Girls Basketball

2/08/2022   Manistee Cath     A  6 p.m.

2/10/2022   Brethren             H  6 p.m.

Marion Cheerleading

2/09/2022   Chippewa Hills      A  TBA 