All Schedules are subject to change

Lake City Boys Basketball 

12/13/22  Houghton Lake         H  5:30 p.m.

12/15/22  Pine River                A  5:30 p.m.

Lake City Girls Basketball 

12/14/22  Houghton Lake     H  5:30 p.m.

12/16/22  Pine River            A  5:30 p.m.

Lake City Wrestling 

12/10/22  Manton Invite     A     9 a.m.

12/17/22  Grayling Invite    A     TBA

McBain Boys Basketball 

12/13/22   Beal City           A  5:30p.m.

12/16/22   Evart                H  7:15 p.m.

McBain Girls Basketball 

12/9/22   Manton       H 5:30 p.m.

12/14/22  Beal City    A  5:30 p.m.

12/16/22  Evart         H  5:30 p.m.

NMC Boys Basketball 

12/9/22    Beal City          A  5:30 p.m.

12/13/22  Roscommon     A   5:30 p.m.

12/15/22  Manton            A   5:30 p.m. 

NMC Girls Basketball 

12/14/22   Roscommon    A  5:30 p.m.

12/16/22   Manton           A  5:30 p.m.

Manton Boys Basketball 

12/13/22   Evart       H  5:30 p.m.

12/15/22   NMC        H  5:30 p.m.

Manton Girls Basketball 

12/14/22     Evart      H  5:30 p.m.

12/16/22     NMC       H  5:30 p.m.

Manton Wrestling 

12/10/22   Manton Inv       H  9 a.m. 

12/15/22   Cadillac            A  2 p.m. 

12/17/22    Hart Inv          A  9 a.m. 

Marion Boys Basketball 

12/13/22     Walkerville      A  6 p.m.

12/15/22     Pentwater       H  6 p.m.   

Marion Girls Basketball 

12/12/22     Roscommon    H  6 p.m.

12/16/22     Brethren         H  6 p.m.

Marion Competitive Cheer

12/9/22      Shepherd         A   6 p.m.

12/14/22    Marion             H   6 p.m.

"

"