All Schedules are subject to change
Lake City Boys Basketball
12/13/22 Houghton Lake H 5:30 p.m.
12/15/22 Pine River A 5:30 p.m.
Lake City Girls Basketball
12/14/22 Houghton Lake H 5:30 p.m.
12/16/22 Pine River A 5:30 p.m.
Lake City Wrestling
12/10/22 Manton Invite A 9 a.m.
12/17/22 Grayling Invite A TBA
McBain Boys Basketball
12/13/22 Beal City A 5:30p.m.
12/16/22 Evart H 7:15 p.m.
McBain Girls Basketball
12/9/22 Manton H 5:30 p.m.
12/14/22 Beal City A 5:30 p.m.
12/16/22 Evart H 5:30 p.m.
NMC Boys Basketball
12/9/22 Beal City A 5:30 p.m.
12/13/22 Roscommon A 5:30 p.m.
12/15/22 Manton A 5:30 p.m.
NMC Girls Basketball
12/14/22 Roscommon A 5:30 p.m.
12/16/22 Manton A 5:30 p.m.
Manton Boys Basketball
12/13/22 Evart H 5:30 p.m.
12/15/22 NMC H 5:30 p.m.
Manton Girls Basketball
12/14/22 Evart H 5:30 p.m.
12/16/22 NMC H 5:30 p.m.
Manton Wrestling
12/10/22 Manton Inv H 9 a.m.
12/15/22 Cadillac A 2 p.m.
12/17/22 Hart Inv A 9 a.m.
Marion Boys Basketball
12/13/22 Walkerville A 6 p.m.
12/15/22 Pentwater H 6 p.m.
Marion Girls Basketball
12/12/22 Roscommon H 6 p.m.
12/16/22 Brethren H 6 p.m.
Marion Competitive Cheer
12/9/22 Shepherd A 6 p.m.
12/14/22 Marion H 6 p.m.
