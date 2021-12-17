NOTE SCHEDULES ARE SUBJECT TO CHANGE
Lake City Boys Basketball
1/3/2022 Farwell Area H 5:30 p.m.
Lake City Girls Basketball
1/4/2022 Beal City H 5:30 p.m.
Lake City Cheerleading
1/13/22 Chippewa Hills A 6 p.m.
Lake City Wrestling
12/22/21 Tri w/Forest Area @ Houghton Lake A 6 p.m.
McBain Boys Basketball
1/5/22 Boyne City A 5:30 p.m.
McBain Girls Basketball
12/17/21 NMC H 5:30 p.m.
McBain Cheerleading
1/12/22 Marion Invite A 6 p.m.
NMC Boys Basketball
1/5/22 Houghton Lake H 7 p.m.
NMC Girls Basketball
1/14/22 Pine River A 5:30 p.m.
Manton Boys Basketball
12/21/21 Royal Oak Shrine H 5:30 p.m.
Manton Girls Basketball
12/17/21 Beal City A 5:30 p.m.
Manton Wrestling
12/22/21 Kingsley A 6 p.m.
Marion Boys Basketball
1/4/22 Harrison H 6 p.m.
Marion Girls Basketball
12/17/21 Manistee Cath H 6 p.m.
Marion Cheerleading
1/12/22 Marion Invite H 6 p.m.
