NOTE SCHEDULES ARE SUBJECT TO CHANGE

Lake City Boys Basketball

1/3/2022   Farwell Area      H    5:30 p.m.

Lake City Girls Basketball

1/4/2022     Beal City         H  5:30 p.m.

Lake City Cheerleading

1/13/22    Chippewa Hills            A  6 p.m.

Lake City Wrestling

12/22/21     Tri w/Forest Area @ Houghton Lake   A  6 p.m.

McBain Boys Basketball

1/5/22     Boyne City         A  5:30 p.m.     

McBain Girls Basketball 

12/17/21     NMC          H   5:30 p.m.  

McBain Cheerleading

1/12/22    Marion Invite       A 6 p.m. 

NMC Boys Basketball

1/5/22     Houghton Lake        H   7 p.m.

NMC Girls Basketball

1/14/22     Pine River      A    5:30 p.m.

Manton Boys Basketball

12/21/21   Royal Oak Shrine  H   5:30 p.m.

Manton Girls Basketball

12/17/21     Beal City     A    5:30 p.m.

Manton Wrestling

12/22/21    Kingsley            A      6 p.m.

Marion Boys Basketball

1/4/22      Harrison    H     6 p.m. 

Marion Girls Basketball

12/17/21     Manistee Cath H 6 p.m.

Marion Cheerleading

1/12/22    Marion Invite         H 6 p.m.