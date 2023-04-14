All Schedules are subject to change

Lake City Varsity Track

4/15/23     Chip Hills    A  10 a.m.

4/21/23     Mancelona  A 3:30 p.m.

Lake City Baseball

4/17/23     Kalkaska          A     4:30 p.m.

4/18/23     Beaverton        A     4 p.m.

4/21/23     Manton            H     6:15 p.m.

Lake City Softball

4/18/23      Beaverton      A        4 p.m.

4/21/23      Manton          H        6:15 p.m.

Lake City Golf

4/14/23    Houghton Lake  A   3 p.m.

4/28/23    Reed City          H  4 p.m.

McBain Varsity Track

4/14/23    Buckley Inv     A   9 a.m.

4/21/23    Chesaning Inc  A   3 p.m.

McBain Baseball

4/14/23    Manistee             H   4:15 p.m.

4/15/23    Gaylord St Mary  H    11 a.m.

4/20/23    Harrison             H     4:15 p.m.

4/21/23    Buckley              A      4:15 p.m.

McBain Softball

4/14/23    Manistee        H   4:15 p.m.

4/17/23    Grayling         A   4:30 p.m.

4/20/23    Harrison         H   4:15 p.m.

4/21/23    Buckley          A   4:15 p.m. 

McBain Golf

4/17/23     W vs N @ NMC    A  4 p.m.

4/19/23     Missaukee Cup    A  4 p.m.

4/20/23     Manton Inv         A   9 a.m.

NMC Varsity Track

4/15/23     Chip Hills Inv       A   TBD

NMC Girls Soccer

4/14/23      Gladwin              A   5 p.m.

4/15/23      Comet Cup         H   noon 

4/18/23       Brethren            H   5 p.m.

4/21/23       Crossroads         H   5 p.m.

NMC Golf

4/14/23       Reed City           A   3 p.m.

4/17/23       N vs W at NMCS H   4 p.m.

4/19/23       Missaukee Cup    H   TBD

Manton Varsity Track

4/15/23        Morley Stanwd  A     9:30 a.m.

4/21/23        Mancelona        A     3:30 p.m. 

Manton Baseball

4/17/23      Harbor Sprgs      A     4 p.m.

4/21/23      Lake City            A     4:15 p.m.

Manton Softball

4/17/23    Harbor Sprgs      A     4 p.m.

4/21/23    Lake City            A     4:15 p.m.

Manton Golf

4/17/23        NMC       A      4 p.m.

Marion Varsity Track

4/19/23        WMD Jam      A  2:15 p.m.

4/21/23         Marion Dual  H   TBA

Marion Baseball

4/14/23        Evart              A   4 p.m.

4/20/23        Manistee Cath A   4:30 p.m.  

Marion Softball

4/15/23        Holton            A   9:30 a.m. 

4/20/23        Manistee Cath A   4:30 p.m. 

    

