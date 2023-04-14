All Schedules are subject to change
Lake City Varsity Track
4/15/23 Chip Hills A 10 a.m.
4/21/23 Mancelona A 3:30 p.m.
Lake City Baseball
4/17/23 Kalkaska A 4:30 p.m.
4/18/23 Beaverton A 4 p.m.
4/21/23 Manton H 6:15 p.m.
Lake City Softball
4/18/23 Beaverton A 4 p.m.
4/21/23 Manton H 6:15 p.m.
Lake City Golf
4/14/23 Houghton Lake A 3 p.m.
4/28/23 Reed City H 4 p.m.
McBain Varsity Track
4/14/23 Buckley Inv A 9 a.m.
4/21/23 Chesaning Inc A 3 p.m.
McBain Baseball
4/14/23 Manistee H 4:15 p.m.
4/15/23 Gaylord St Mary H 11 a.m.
4/20/23 Harrison H 4:15 p.m.
4/21/23 Buckley A 4:15 p.m.
McBain Softball
4/14/23 Manistee H 4:15 p.m.
4/17/23 Grayling A 4:30 p.m.
4/20/23 Harrison H 4:15 p.m.
4/21/23 Buckley A 4:15 p.m.
McBain Golf
4/17/23 W vs N @ NMC A 4 p.m.
4/19/23 Missaukee Cup A 4 p.m.
4/20/23 Manton Inv A 9 a.m.
NMC Varsity Track
4/15/23 Chip Hills Inv A TBD
NMC Girls Soccer
4/14/23 Gladwin A 5 p.m.
4/15/23 Comet Cup H noon
4/18/23 Brethren H 5 p.m.
4/21/23 Crossroads H 5 p.m.
NMC Golf
4/14/23 Reed City A 3 p.m.
4/17/23 N vs W at NMCS H 4 p.m.
4/19/23 Missaukee Cup H TBD
Manton Varsity Track
4/15/23 Morley Stanwd A 9:30 a.m.
4/21/23 Mancelona A 3:30 p.m.
Manton Baseball
4/17/23 Harbor Sprgs A 4 p.m.
4/21/23 Lake City A 4:15 p.m.
Manton Softball
4/17/23 Harbor Sprgs A 4 p.m.
4/21/23 Lake City A 4:15 p.m.
Manton Golf
4/17/23 NMC A 4 p.m.
Marion Varsity Track
4/19/23 WMD Jam A 2:15 p.m.
4/21/23 Marion Dual H TBA
Marion Baseball
4/14/23 Evart A 4 p.m.
4/20/23 Manistee Cath A 4:30 p.m.
Marion Softball
4/15/23 Holton A 9:30 a.m.
4/20/23 Manistee Cath A 4:30 p.m.
