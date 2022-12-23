All Schedules are subject to change

Lake City Boys Basketball 

1/4/23      Gaylord               H  5:30 p.m.

1/6/23      Beal City              A  5:30 p.m.

Lake City Girls Basketball 

1/3/23  Morley Stanwood      A  5:30 p.m.

1/5/23  Beal City                  A  5:30 p.m.

Lake City Wrestling 

1/4/23   Conference                    TBA   

1/7/23   Possible St Louis Inv       TBA

McBain Boys Basketball 

1/4/23   NMC                   A  5:30 p.m.

1/6/23   Roscommon        H  7:15 p.m.

McBain Girls Basketball 

1/3/23  NMC                   A  5:30 p.m.

1/6/23  Roscommon        H  5:30 p.m. 

NMC Boys Basketball 

1/4/23  McBain                H   5:30 p.m. 

1/6/23  Houghton Lake     H   5:30 p.m.

NMC Girls Basketball 

1/3/23   McBain                 H  5:30 p.m.

1/5/23   Houghton Lake      A  5:30 p.m.

Manton Boys Basketball 

12/30/22   Mesick            A  4:30 p.m.

1/4/23       Beal City        H  5:30 p.m. 

1/6/23       Pine River      A   5:30 p.m. 

Manton Girls Basketball 

1/3/23         Beal City     H  5:30 p.m.

1/5/23         Pine River   A   5:30 p.m. 

Manton Wrestling 

12/29/22    Montague Inv (girls) A   TBA

1/4/23        Forest Area             A  6 p.m.

1/7/23        Ravenna Inv           A   9 a.m.   

Marion Boys Basketball 

1/3/23         G.T. Academy      A   6 p.m.

1/5/23         Manistee Cath     A   6 p.m.  

Marion Girls Basketball 

1/4/23    Mason Cty E      A  6 p.m.

1/6/23    Mesick              H  6 p.m.

Marion Competitive Cheer

1/11/23    Marion             H   6 p.m.

