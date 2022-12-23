All Schedules are subject to change
Lake City Boys Basketball
1/4/23 Gaylord H 5:30 p.m.
1/6/23 Beal City A 5:30 p.m.
Lake City Girls Basketball
1/3/23 Morley Stanwood A 5:30 p.m.
1/5/23 Beal City A 5:30 p.m.
Lake City Wrestling
1/4/23 Conference TBA
1/7/23 Possible St Louis Inv TBA
McBain Boys Basketball
1/4/23 NMC A 5:30 p.m.
1/6/23 Roscommon H 7:15 p.m.
McBain Girls Basketball
1/3/23 NMC A 5:30 p.m.
1/6/23 Roscommon H 5:30 p.m.
NMC Boys Basketball
1/4/23 McBain H 5:30 p.m.
1/6/23 Houghton Lake H 5:30 p.m.
NMC Girls Basketball
1/3/23 McBain H 5:30 p.m.
1/5/23 Houghton Lake A 5:30 p.m.
Manton Boys Basketball
12/30/22 Mesick A 4:30 p.m.
1/4/23 Beal City H 5:30 p.m.
1/6/23 Pine River A 5:30 p.m.
Manton Girls Basketball
1/3/23 Beal City H 5:30 p.m.
1/5/23 Pine River A 5:30 p.m.
Manton Wrestling
12/29/22 Montague Inv (girls) A TBA
1/4/23 Forest Area A 6 p.m.
1/7/23 Ravenna Inv A 9 a.m.
Marion Boys Basketball
1/3/23 G.T. Academy A 6 p.m.
1/5/23 Manistee Cath A 6 p.m.
Marion Girls Basketball
1/4/23 Mason Cty E A 6 p.m.
1/6/23 Mesick H 6 p.m.
Marion Competitive Cheer
1/11/23 Marion H 6 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.