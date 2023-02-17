All Schedules are subject to change
Lake City Boys Basketball
2/17/23 Manton H 5:30 p.m.
2/23/23 McBain A 5:30 p.m.
2/28/23 Beaverton A 5:30 p.m.
Lake City Girls Basketball
2/21/23 McBain A 5:30 p.m.
McBain Boys Basketball
2/17/23 Houghton Lake A 5:30 p.m.
2/23/23 Lake City H 5:30 p.m.
2/28/23 TC St. Francis H 5:30 p.m.
McBain Girls Basketball
2/21/23 Lake City H 5:30 p.m.
NMC Boys Basketball
2/17/23 Pine River A 5:30 p.m.
2/24/23 TC Christian H 5:30 p.m.
2/28/23 Comstock Park A 5:30 p.m.
NMC Girls Basketball
2/21/23 Sacred Heart H 5:30 p.m.
2/23/23 Beal City H 5:30 p.m.
Manton Boys Basketball
2/17/23 Lake City A 5:30 p.m.
2/24/23 Houghton Lake H 5:30 p.m.
Manton Girls Basketball
2/21/23 Pine River H 5:30 p.m.
2/23/23 Charlevoix H 5:30 p.m.
Marion Boys Basketball
2/17/23 Mason Cty E A 6 p.m.
2/22/23 Mesick A 6 p.m.
2/24/23 BR Crossroads H 6 p.m.
Marion Girls Basketball
2/23/23 Bear Lake H 6 p.m.
Marion Competitive Cheer
2/17/23 Marion H 6 p.m.
2/25/23 MHSAA Regional TBA
