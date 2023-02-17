All Schedules are subject to change

Lake City Boys Basketball 

2/17/23      Manton                H  5:30 p.m.

2/23/23      McBain                 A  5:30 p.m.

2/28/23      Beaverton            A   5:30 p.m. 

Lake City Girls Basketball 

2/21/23   McBain                    A  5:30 p.m.

McBain Boys Basketball 

2/17/23    Houghton Lake        A   5:30 p.m.

2/23/23    Lake City                H   5:30 p.m.

2/28/23    TC St. Francis          H   5:30 p.m.

McBain Girls Basketball 

2/21/23  Lake City           H    5:30 p.m.

NMC Boys Basketball 

2/17/23  Pine River               A  5:30 p.m.

2/24/23  TC Christian            H  5:30 p.m.

2/28/23   Comstock Park       A  5:30 p.m. 

NMC Girls Basketball 

2/21/23  Sacred Heart           H  5:30 p.m.

2/23/23  Beal City                 H  5:30 p.m.

Manton Boys Basketball 

2/17/23     Lake City               A   5:30 p.m.

2/24/23     Houghton Lake       H   5:30 p.m.

Manton Girls Basketball 

2/21/23     Pine River           H   5:30 p.m.

2/23/23     Charlevoix           H   5:30 p.m.

Marion Boys Basketball 

2/17/23     Mason Cty E        A    6 p.m.

2/22/23     Mesick                A    6 p.m.

2/24/23     BR Crossroads     H    6 p.m.

Marion Girls Basketball 

2/23/23     Bear Lake      H  6 p.m.

Marion Competitive Cheer

2/17/23     Marion                H   6 p.m.

2/25/23     MHSAA Regional   TBA

