All Schedules are subject to change

Lake City Varsity Track

4/6/23      Gaylord       A  4 p.m.

4/12/23     Gladwin      A  4:30 p.m.

Lake City Baseball

4/4/23      Frankfort     H   6:15 p.m.

4/5/23      Mancelona   H   6:15 p.m.

4/6/23      Marion        A    6:15 p.m.

4/7/23      Mancelona  H     4:15 p.m.

Lake City Softball

4/4/23      Frankfort    H      6:15 p.m.

4/5/23      Mancelona  H      6:15 p.m.

4/6/23      Marion       A       6:15 p.m.

Lake City Golf

4/14/23    Houghton Lake   A  3 p.m.

McBain Varsity Track

4/5/23     Manistee Inv     A  4 p.m.

4/12/23   Gladwin Inv      A   4 p.m.

McBain Baseball

4/6/23      Harrison         A   4:15 p.m.

4/11/23    Charlevoix      H   4:15 p.m.

McBain Softball

4/6/23      Harrison        A    4:15 p.m.

4/11/23    Charlevoix     H    4:15 p.m.

McBain Golf

4/17/23     W vs N @ NMC    A  4 p.m.

NMC Varsity Track

4/8/23       Hart Inv              A  9 a.m.

NMC Girls Soccer

4/11/23      Ogemaw Hgts     A   5 p.m.

NMC Golf

4/14/23       Reed City           A   3 p.m.

Manton Varsity Track

4/5/23        Home Meet         H    4:15 p.m.

Manton Baseball

4/6/23        Elk Rapids          A     4:30 p.m.

Manton Softball

4/6/23        Elk Rapids          A      4:30 p.m.

Manton Golf

4/6/23        Chippewa Hills    A      TBA

Marion Varsity Track

4/5/23         Manton             A  3:30 p.m.

Marion Baseball

4/6/23        Lake City           A   6 p.m.

Marion Softball

4/6/23        Lake City           A   6 p.m.   

    

