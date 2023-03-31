All Schedules are subject to change
Lake City Varsity Track
4/6/23 Gaylord A 4 p.m.
4/12/23 Gladwin A 4:30 p.m.
Lake City Baseball
4/4/23 Frankfort H 6:15 p.m.
4/5/23 Mancelona H 6:15 p.m.
4/6/23 Marion A 6:15 p.m.
4/7/23 Mancelona H 4:15 p.m.
Lake City Softball
4/4/23 Frankfort H 6:15 p.m.
4/5/23 Mancelona H 6:15 p.m.
4/6/23 Marion A 6:15 p.m.
Lake City Golf
4/14/23 Houghton Lake A 3 p.m.
McBain Varsity Track
4/5/23 Manistee Inv A 4 p.m.
4/12/23 Gladwin Inv A 4 p.m.
McBain Baseball
4/6/23 Harrison A 4:15 p.m.
4/11/23 Charlevoix H 4:15 p.m.
McBain Softball
4/6/23 Harrison A 4:15 p.m.
4/11/23 Charlevoix H 4:15 p.m.
McBain Golf
4/17/23 W vs N @ NMC A 4 p.m.
NMC Varsity Track
4/8/23 Hart Inv A 9 a.m.
NMC Girls Soccer
4/11/23 Ogemaw Hgts A 5 p.m.
NMC Golf
4/14/23 Reed City A 3 p.m.
Manton Varsity Track
4/5/23 Home Meet H 4:15 p.m.
Manton Baseball
4/6/23 Elk Rapids A 4:30 p.m.
Manton Softball
4/6/23 Elk Rapids A 4:30 p.m.
Manton Golf
4/6/23 Chippewa Hills A TBA
Marion Varsity Track
4/5/23 Manton A 3:30 p.m.
Marion Baseball
4/6/23 Lake City A 6 p.m.
Marion Softball
4/6/23 Lake City A 6 p.m.
