All Schedules are subject to change
Lake City Varsity Football
8/25 Cheboygan H 7 p.m.
8/31 Evart A 7 p.m.
Lake City Varsity Volleyball
8/19 Kingsley Invite A TBD
8/24 Varsity Quad H 5:30 p.m.
Lake City Cross Country
8/18 St John's Under the Lights A 9 p.m.
8/26 Benzie Pete Moss Invite A 8 a.m.
McBain Varsity Football
8/25 Lakeview H 7 p.m.
8/31 Manton A 7 p.m.
McBain Varsity Volleyball
8/19 Leland Invite A 9 a.m.
8/24 Cadillac Invite A 8:30 a.m.
McBain Cross Country
8/18 St. Johns Invite A 9:30 p.m.
9/9 Northwood Invite A 11:30 a.m.
NMC Boys Soccer
8/18 Comet Cup H 1 p.m.
8/21 Gladwin A 5 p.m.
8/25 Shepherd H 5 p.m.
NMC Volleyball
8/18 NMCS Invite H 3 p.m.
8/22 Franfort Quad A 4:30 p.m.
8/25 Tri meet H 5 p.m.
NMC Cross Country
8/18 NMC Invite H 8 p.m
8/22 Chippewa Hills Inv. A TBD
Manton Varsity Football
8/24 Glen Lake A 7 p.m.
8/31 McBain H 7 p.m.
Manton Varisty Volleyball
8/19 Kingsley Inv. A 9 a.m.
8/23 Kinsley A 5 p.m.
Manton Cross Country
8/22 Chippewa Hills A 10 a.m.
Marion Varsity Football
8/31 Bear Lake A 7 p.m.
Marion Varsity Volleyball
8/21 Harrison A 6 p.m.
Marion Cross Country
8/30 Clare Inv A 3:30 p.m.
Marion Varsity Cheer
8/31 Bear Lake A 7 p.m.
