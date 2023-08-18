All Schedules are subject to change

Lake City Varsity Football

8/25  Cheboygan    H   7 p.m.

8/31  Evart            A    7 p.m.

Lake City Varsity Volleyball

8/19  Kingsley Invite  A  TBD

8/24  Varsity Quad  H  5:30 p.m.

Lake City Cross Country

8/18  St John's Under the Lights  A 9 p.m.

8/26  Benzie Pete Moss Invite  A 8 a.m.

McBain Varsity Football

8/25  Lakeview  H 7 p.m.

8/31  Manton  A 7 p.m.

McBain Varsity Volleyball

8/19  Leland Invite  A 9 a.m.

8/24  Cadillac Invite A 8:30 a.m.

McBain Cross Country

8/18  St. Johns Invite A 9:30 p.m.

9/9  Northwood Invite  A 11:30 a.m.

NMC Boys Soccer

8/18  Comet Cup  H 1 p.m.

8/21  Gladwin  A 5 p.m.

8/25  Shepherd H 5 p.m.

NMC Volleyball

8/18  NMCS Invite  H 3 p.m.

8/22  Franfort Quad A 4:30 p.m.

8/25  Tri meet  H 5 p.m.

NMC Cross Country

8/18 NMC Invite  H 8 p.m

8/22  Chippewa Hills Inv. A TBD

Manton Varsity Football

8/24  Glen Lake  A 7 p.m.

8/31  McBain  H  7 p.m.

Manton Varisty Volleyball

8/19  Kingsley Inv.  A 9 a.m.

8/23  Kinsley  A 5 p.m.

Manton Cross Country

8/22  Chippewa Hills  A 10 a.m.

Marion Varsity Football

8/31  Bear Lake  A  7 p.m.

Marion Varsity Volleyball

8/21  Harrison  A 6 p.m.

Marion Cross Country

8/30  Clare Inv  A 3:30 p.m.

Marion Varsity Cheer

8/31  Bear Lake  A 7 p.m.

