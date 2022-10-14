All Schedules are subject to change
Lake City Volleyball
10/20/22 East Jordan HS H 5 p.m.
10/22/22 Williamston Inv A 9 a.m.
Lake City Football
10/14/22 Evart (homecoming) H 7 p.m.
10/21/22 Ogemaw Heights H 7 p.m.
Lake City Cross Country
10/14/22 Homecoming 22 Football run
10/18/22 Beal City Jam A 4:15 p.m.
McBain Football
10/14/22 Manton H 7 p.m.
10/21/22 Muskegon Hgts H 7 pm.
McBain Volleyball
10/15/22 McBain Inv H 8:30 a.m.
10/18/22 Manton H 5:30 p.m.
McBain Cross Country
10/15/22 Hart & Sole Inv A 9 a.m.
10/18/22 HC Jam @ Beal A 4:15 p.m.
NMC Volleyball
10/15/22 McBain Invite A 9 a.m.
10/18/22 Houghton Lake A 5:30 p.m.
NMC Boys Soccer
Districts TBD
NMC Cross County
10/18/22 HC Jam @ Beal City A 4:15 p.m.
Manton Football
10/14/22 McBain A 7 p.m.
10/21/22 Johannesburg H 7 p.m.
Manton Volleyball
10/15/22 Bath A TBA
10/18/22 McBain A 5:30 p.m.
Manton Cross Country
10/18/22 Beal City A 4:15 p.m.
Marion Football
10/14/22 Brethren H 7 p.m.
10/21/22 Farwell H 7 p.m.
Marion Volleyball
10/18/22 Cadillac Heritage A 6 p.m.
Marion Cross Country
10/14/22 Montabella A 4 p.m.
10/19/22 WMD Champ Bear Lake A 4:45 p.m.
