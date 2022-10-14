All Schedules are subject to change

Lake City Volleyball

10/20/22     East Jordan HS   H   5 p.m. 

10/22/22     Williamston Inv   A   9 a.m.    

Lake City Football

10/14/22    Evart (homecoming)  H    7 p.m. 

10/21/22    Ogemaw Heights       H    7 p.m.

Lake City Cross Country

10/14/22     Homecoming 22 Football run 

10/18/22     Beal City Jam          A   4:15 p.m.

McBain Football

10/14/22    Manton               H  7 p.m. 

10/21/22    Muskegon Hgts    H  7 pm.

McBain Volleyball

10/15/22        McBain Inv      H  8:30 a.m.

10/18/22        Manton           H  5:30 p.m. 

McBain Cross Country

10/15/22    Hart & Sole Inv         A   9 a.m.

10/18/22    HC Jam @ Beal         A   4:15 p.m.

NMC Volleyball

10/15/22     McBain Invite      A    9 a.m. 

10/18/22     Houghton Lake    A    5:30 p.m.

NMC Boys Soccer

Districts      TBD

NMC Cross County

10/18/22    HC Jam @ Beal City  A  4:15 p.m. 

Manton Football

10/14/22        McBain              A   7 p.m.   

10/21/22        Johannesburg    H   7 p.m. 

Manton Volleyball

10/15/22     Bath                A  TBA

10/18/22     McBain            A   5:30 p.m.  

Manton Cross Country

10/18/22       Beal City        A   4:15 p.m. 

Marion Football

10/14/22        Brethren          H  7 p.m.

10/21/22        Farwell             H  7 p.m. 

Marion Volleyball

10/18/22        Cadillac Heritage   A  6 p.m.

Marion Cross Country

10/14/22    Montabella                    A  4 p.m.

10/19/22    WMD Champ Bear Lake  A  4:45 p.m.

