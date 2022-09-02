All Schedules are subject to change
Lake City Volleyball
09/08/22 Tri w/Pine river H 5:30 p.m.
09/13/22 Beal City A 5:30 p.m.
Lake City Football
09/09/22 Manton H 7 p.m.
09/16/22 Beal City H 7 p.m.
Lake City Cross Country
09/07/22 Shepherd Inv A TBA
09/13/22 Beal City Inv A TBA
McBain Football
09/02/22 Beal City A 7 p.m.
09/09/22 Roscommon H 7 p.m.
McBain Volleyball
09/02/22 Grand Haven Inv A 8:30 a.m.
09/08/22 Manton A 5:30 p.m.
09/12/22 Cadillac Quad A 5 p.m.
McBain Cross Country
09/10/22 Mud Run A 9:30 a.m.
NMC Volleyball
09/06/22 MCE/Elk Rapids H 5:30 p.m.
09/08/22 Evart/Rosco H 5:30 p.m.
NMC Boys Soccer
09/06/22 Roscommon A 5 p.m.
09/08/22 Pine River A 5 p.m.
09/09/22 Suttons Bay A 7 p.m.
NMC Cross County
09/10/22 Breckenridge A 8 :30 a.m.
Manton Football
09/02/22 Houghton lake H 7 p.m.
09/09/22 Lake City A 7 p.m.
Manton Volleyball
09/08/22 Beal City A 5:30 p.m.
09/10/22 Manton Inv H 9 a.m.
Manton Cross Country
09/07/22 Shepherd A 5:30 p.m.
Marion Football
09/09/22 Mesick A 7 p.m.
Marion Volleyball
09/08/22 Bear Lake A 7 p.m.
09/12/22 Harrison H 7 p.m.
Marion Cross Country
09/07/22 Marion Jamboree H 4:45 p.m.
09/10/22 Marion Steeplechase H 10 a.m.
