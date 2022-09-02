All Schedules are subject to change

Lake City Volleyball

09/08/22     Tri w/Pine river      H  5:30 p.m.

09/13/22     Beal City               A  5:30 p.m.

Lake City Football

09/09/22    Manton           H  7 p.m. 

09/16/22    Beal City         H  7 p.m.  

Lake City Cross Country

09/07/22     Shepherd Inv      A  TBA

09/13/22     Beal City Inv       A  TBA

McBain Football

09/02/22      Beal City            A  7 p.m.

09/09/22      Roscommon       H  7 p.m.

McBain Volleyball

09/02/22        Grand Haven Inv    A 8:30 a.m. 

09/08/22        Manton                  A 5:30 p.m. 

09/12/22        Cadillac Quad         A 5 p.m.

McBain Cross Country

09/10/22        Mud Run           A  9:30 a.m.

NMC Volleyball

09/06/22       MCE/Elk Rapids     H  5:30 p.m. 

09/08/22       Evart/Rosco          H  5:30 p.m.

NMC Boys Soccer

09/06/22      Roscommon           A  5 p.m.

09/08/22      Pine River              A  5 p.m.

09/09/22      Suttons Bay           A  7 p.m.  

NMC Cross County

09/10/22      Breckenridge         A    8 :30 a.m.

Manton Football

09/02/22       Houghton lake   H  7 p.m.

09/09/22       Lake City           A  7 p.m.            

Manton Volleyball

09/08/22         Beal City          A  5:30 p.m.

09/10/22         Manton Inv      H  9 a.m.  

Manton Cross Country

09/07/22         Shepherd        A  5:30 p.m.

Marion Football

09/09/22        Mesick         A  7 p.m. 

Marion Volleyball

09/08/22        Bear Lake         A  7 p.m.

09/12/22        Harrison           H  7 p.m.

Marion Cross Country

09/07/22       Marion Jamboree         H  4:45 p.m.

09/10/22       Marion Steeplechase    H  10 a.m.

"

"