Lake City Boys Basketball
1/20/23 McBain H 5:30 p.m.
1/25/23 Houghton Lake A 5:30 p.m.
1/27/23 St Ignace Tourn A 5:30 p.m.
Lake City Girls Basketball
1/25/23 Evart H 5:30 p.m.
1/27/23 Houghton Lake A 5:30 p.m.
Lake City Wrestling
1/21/23 Reed City Inv A 10 a.m.
1/2/23 Conference TBA
McBain Boys Basketball
1/24/23 Manton A 5:30 p.m.
1/27/23 Beal City Homecoming H 7:30 p.m.
McBain Girls Basketball
1/25/23 Manton A 5:30 p.m.
1/27/23 Beal City H 5:30 p.m.
NMC Boys Basketball
1/20/23 WMC H 7 p.m.
1/24/23 Beal City H 5:30 p.m.
1/26/23 Roscommon H 5:30 p.m.
NMC Girls Basketball
1/20/23 WMC H 5:30 p.m.
1/23/23 Brethren A 5:30 p.m.
1/25/23 Beal City A 5:30 p.m.
Manton Boys Basketball
1/24/23 McBain H 5:30 p.m.
1/26/23 Evart A 5:30 p.m.
Manton Girls Basketball
1/23/23 Cadillac H 5:30 p.m.
1/25/23 McBain H 5:30 p.m.
1/27/23 Evart A 5:30 p.m.
Manton Wrestling
1/21/23 Reed City Inv A 10 a.m.
1/26/23 Home Quad H 6 pm.
Marion Boys Basketball
1/25/23 B.R. Crossrds A 7 p.m.
1/27/23 Bear Lake H 6 p.m.
Marion Girls Basketball
1/24/23 Harrison H 6 p.m.
1/26/23 Walkerville H 6 p.m.
Marion Competitive Cheer
1/20/23 Shepherd A 6 p.m.
1/25/23 Chip Hills A 6 p.m.
1/27/23 Evart A 6 p.m.
