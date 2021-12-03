NOTE SCHEDULES ARE SUBJECT TO CHANGE

Lake City Boys Basketball

12/7/21    Cadillac              A   5:30 p.m.

12/10/21   Houghton lake   A   5:30 p.m.

Lake City Girls Basketball

12/3/21     Evart               H  5:30 p.m.

12/9/21     Houghton lake  A  5:30 p.m.

Lake City Cheerleading

12/15/21    McBain            A  6 p.m.

Lake City Wrestling

12/8/21      Tri w/ Manton @ Boyne   A  6 p.m.

12/11/21     Tri w/Forest Area @ Houghton Lake   A 10 a.m.

McBain Boys Basketball

12/10/21     Beal City      H  7:15 p.m.

McBain Girls Basketball 

12/3/21      Manton      A 5:30 p.m.

12/4/21      Reed City   A 1 p.m.

12/10/21     Beal City    H  5:30 p.m.

McBain Cheerleading

12/11/21    Brethren Invite     A 9 a.m.

NMC Boys Basketball

12/10/21     Roscommon      H   7 p.m.

NMC Girls Basketball

12/3/21     Beal City           H   7 p.m.

12/7/21     Leland              A    6:30 p.m.

12/9/21     Roscommon      H    7 p.m.

Manton Boys Basketball

12/7/21     Kingsley          A   5:30 p.m.

12/10/21   Evart               A   5:30 p.m.

Manton Girls Basketball

12/3/21     McBain         H    5:30 p.m.

12/6/21     Kalkaska      H     5:30 p.m.

12/9/21     Evart           A     5:30 p.m.

Manton Wrestling

12/8/21     Boyne                A      5 p.m.

12/11/21    Manton Invite    H      9 a.m.

Marion Boys Basketball

12/9/21      Bear Lake         A    6 p.m.

Marion Girls Basketball

12/3/21     Bear Lake          A 6 p.m.

12/6/21     Walkerville         H 6 p.m.

12/8/21     GTA                   H 6 p.m.

Marion Cheerleading

12/10/21    Shepherd       A 6 p.m.

12/11/21    McBain           A 6 p.m.