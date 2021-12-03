NOTE SCHEDULES ARE SUBJECT TO CHANGE
Lake City Boys Basketball
12/7/21 Cadillac A 5:30 p.m.
12/10/21 Houghton lake A 5:30 p.m.
Lake City Girls Basketball
12/3/21 Evart H 5:30 p.m.
12/9/21 Houghton lake A 5:30 p.m.
Lake City Cheerleading
12/15/21 McBain A 6 p.m.
Lake City Wrestling
12/8/21 Tri w/ Manton @ Boyne A 6 p.m.
12/11/21 Tri w/Forest Area @ Houghton Lake A 10 a.m.
McBain Boys Basketball
12/10/21 Beal City H 7:15 p.m.
McBain Girls Basketball
12/3/21 Manton A 5:30 p.m.
12/4/21 Reed City A 1 p.m.
12/10/21 Beal City H 5:30 p.m.
McBain Cheerleading
12/11/21 Brethren Invite A 9 a.m.
NMC Boys Basketball
12/10/21 Roscommon H 7 p.m.
NMC Girls Basketball
12/3/21 Beal City H 7 p.m.
12/7/21 Leland A 6:30 p.m.
12/9/21 Roscommon H 7 p.m.
Manton Boys Basketball
12/7/21 Kingsley A 5:30 p.m.
12/10/21 Evart A 5:30 p.m.
Manton Girls Basketball
12/3/21 McBain H 5:30 p.m.
12/6/21 Kalkaska H 5:30 p.m.
12/9/21 Evart A 5:30 p.m.
Manton Wrestling
12/8/21 Boyne A 5 p.m.
12/11/21 Manton Invite H 9 a.m.
Marion Boys Basketball
12/9/21 Bear Lake A 6 p.m.
Marion Girls Basketball
12/3/21 Bear Lake A 6 p.m.
12/6/21 Walkerville H 6 p.m.
12/8/21 GTA H 6 p.m.
Marion Cheerleading
12/10/21 Shepherd A 6 p.m.
12/11/21 McBain A 6 p.m.
