All Schedules are subject to change
Lake City Varsity Track
5/20 Manton MHSAA Regionals A 10:30 a.m.
5/23 Pine River Highland Conf A 3:30 p.m.
5/27 Distance night G.R. A 10 p.m.
Lake City Baseball
5/19 Beal City A 4:15 p.m.
5/23 McBain A 4:15 p.m.
5/24 Grayling A 4:30 p.m.
Lake City Softball
5/19 Beal City A 4:15 p.m.
5/20 Stockbridge H Noon
5/23 McBain A 4:15 p.m.
5/24 Grayling A 4:30 p.m.
Lake City Golf
5/23 Missaukee cup #3 H 4 p.m.
5/25 Manton H 4 p.m.
5/30 Tawas Regionals A 10 a.m.
McBain Varsity Track
5/20 Reginals Manton A 9:30 a.m.
5/23 Highland Conf P.R. A 3:30 p.m.
McBain Baseball
5/19 Pine River H 4:15 p.m.
5/23 Lake City H 4:15 p.m.
5/30 Mesick TBA
McBain Softball
5/19 Pine River H 4:15 p.m.
5/23 Lake City H 4:15 p.m.
5/30 Mesick TBA
McBain Golf
5/22 Conf Champ @ Pinconning A 2:30 p.m.
NMC Varsity Track
5/20 Regional Marion A TBD
5/23 Highland Champ P.R. A 3:30 p.m.
NMC Girls Soccer
5/20 Glen Lake A Noon
5/22 Shepherd A 5 p.m.
NMC Golf
5/30 Regionals Muskegon A TBD
5/31 Missaukee Cup A TBD
Manton Varsity Track
5/20 Regionals H 10:30 a.m.
5/23 Conf Meet P.R. A 3:30 p.m.
Manton Baseball
5/23 Evart H 4:15 p.m.
5/25 Forest Area H 4:15 p.m.
Manton Softball
5/23 Evart H 4:15 p.m.
5/25 Forest Area H 4:15 p.m.
5/30 Glen Lake A 4:15 p.m.
Manton Golf
5/22 Pinconing Conf Meet A 9 a.m.
5/25 Lake City A 4 p.m.
Marion Varsity Track
5/20 Regional Marion H TBD
Marion Baseball
5/19 Suttons Bay H 4:15 p.m.
5/23 Ellsworth A 4:15 p.m.
5/30 Evart A 4:15 p.m.
Marion Softball
5/19 Suttons Bay H 4:15 p.m.
5/23 Ellsworth A 4:15 p.m.
5/30 Evart A 4:15 p.m.
