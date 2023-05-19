All Schedules are subject to change

Lake City Varsity Track

5/20 Manton MHSAA Regionals  A 10:30 a.m.

5/23 Pine River Highland Conf   A 3:30 p.m.

5/27 Distance night G.R.  A 10 p.m.

Lake City Baseball

5/19  Beal City  A 4:15 p.m.

5/23  McBain  A 4:15 p.m.

5/24 Grayling A 4:30 p.m.

Lake City Softball

5/19 Beal City A 4:15 p.m.

5/20 Stockbridge H Noon

5/23 McBain A 4:15 p.m.

5/24 Grayling A 4:30 p.m.

Lake City Golf

5/23 Missaukee cup #3  H 4 p.m.

5/25 Manton H 4 p.m.

5/30 Tawas Regionals A 10 a.m.

McBain Varsity Track

5/20 Reginals Manton A 9:30 a.m.

5/23 Highland Conf P.R. A 3:30 p.m.

McBain Baseball

5/19 Pine River H 4:15 p.m.

5/23 Lake City H 4:15 p.m.

5/30 Mesick    TBA

McBain Softball

5/19 Pine River H 4:15 p.m.

5/23 Lake City H 4:15 p.m.

5/30 Mesick TBA

McBain Golf

5/22 Conf Champ @ Pinconning A 2:30 p.m.

NMC Varsity Track

5/20 Regional Marion  A TBD

5/23 Highland Champ P.R. A 3:30 p.m.

NMC Girls Soccer

5/20 Glen Lake A Noon

5/22 Shepherd A 5 p.m.

NMC Golf

5/30 Regionals Muskegon A TBD

5/31 Missaukee Cup A TBD

Manton Varsity Track

5/20 Regionals H 10:30 a.m.

5/23 Conf Meet P.R. A 3:30 p.m.

Manton Baseball

5/23 Evart H 4:15 p.m.

5/25 Forest Area H 4:15 p.m.

Manton Softball

5/23 Evart H 4:15 p.m.

5/25 Forest Area H 4:15 p.m.

5/30 Glen Lake A 4:15 p.m.

Manton Golf

5/22 Pinconing Conf Meet A 9 a.m.

5/25 Lake City A 4 p.m.

Marion Varsity Track

5/20 Regional Marion H TBD

Marion Baseball

5/19 Suttons Bay H 4:15 p.m.

5/23 Ellsworth A 4:15 p.m.

5/30 Evart A 4:15 p.m.

Marion Softball

5/19 Suttons Bay H 4:15 p.m.

5/23 Ellsworth A 4:15 p.m.

5/30 Evart A 4:15 p.m.

