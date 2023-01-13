All Schedules are subject to change
Lake City Boys Basketball
1/18/23 Manton A 5:30 p.m.
1/20/23 McBain H 5:30 p.m.
Lake City Girls Basketball
1/13/23 NMC A 5:30 p.m.
1/17/23 Manton A 5:30 p.m.
1/19/23 McBain H 5:30 p.m.
Lake City Wrestling
1/14/23 Boyne Inv A 9 a.m.
1/18/23 Conference TBA
McBain Boys Basketball
1/18/23 Houghton Lake H 5:30 p.m.
1/20/23 Lake City A 5:30 p.m.
McBain Girls Basketball
1/17/23 Houghton Lake H 5:30 p.m.
1/19/23 Lake City A 5:30 p.m.
NMC Boys Basketball
1/16/23 Sanford Meridian H 5:30 p.m.
1/18/23 Pine River H 5:30 p.m.
NMC Girls Basketball
1/13/23 Lake City H 5:30 p.m.
1/17/23 Pine River H 5:30 p.m.
Manton Boys Basketball
1/18/23 Lake City H 5:30 p.m.
1/20/23 Houghton LK A 5:30 p.m.
Manton Girls Basketball
1/13/23 Roscommon A 5:30 p.m.
1/17/23 Lake City H 5:30 p.m.
1/19/23 Houghton LK A 5:30 p.m.
Manton Wrestling
1/14/23 Sanford Meridian H 9 a.m.
1/18/23 Lake City Quad A 6 p.m.
Marion Boys Basketball
1/19/23 Mesick H 6 p.m.
1/25/23 B.R. Crossrds A 7 p.m.
Marion Girls Basketball
1/13/23 Bear Lake A 6 p.m.
1/16/23 B.R. Crossrds A 6 p.m.
1/17/23 Cad Heritage H 6 p.m.
Marion Competitive Cheer
1/18/23 Evart A 6 p.m.
1/20/23 Shepherd A 6 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.