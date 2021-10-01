NOTE SCHEDULES ARE SUBJECT TO CHANGE

Lake City Varsity Football

10/1/21      Houghton Lake           H    7 p.m.

10/8/21      Roscommon               A    7 p.m. 

Lake City Cross Country

10/1/21       Homcoming Running of the Football

10/2/21       Cecil R Burch Memorial    A     TBA

10/5/21       P.R. Highland#2             A      TBA

Lake City Volleyball

10/5/21     Houghton Lake           A     5:30 p.m.

10/7/21     McBain/NMC              H      5:30 p.m.

McBain Varsity Football

10/1/21    Evart              A    7 p.m.

10/8/21    Pine River       H    7 p.m.

McBain Cross Country

10/2/21    Allendale Invite           A     9:30 a.m.

10/5/21    HC Pine River              A     4:15 p.m.

McBain Volleyball

10/5/21       Evart               A       5:30 p.m.

10/7/21       Roscommon     A       5:30 p.m.

NMC Soccer

10/4/21     Cheboygan               H       5 p.m.

10/6/21     Pine River                 A       5 p.m.

NMC Cross Country

10/2/21     Shepherd                A     TBA    

10/5/21     Pine River               A      4:15 p.m.

NMC Volleyball

10/7/21       Lake City          A      6 p.m. 

Manton Varsity Football

10/1/21      Roscommon      A      7 p.m.

10/8/21      Beal City          A      7 p.m.

Manton Cross Country

10/2/21     GT Academy      A      9 a.m.

10/5/21     HC Pine River     A      4:15 p.m.

Manton Volleyball

10/2/21     Onaway Inv           A       TBA

10/5/21     Pine River              A       7 p.m.

Marion Varsity Football

10/1/21       MCC                   A          7 p.m.

10/8/21       Suttons Bay        H          7 p.m.

Marion Cross Country

10/2/21      GTA Relays            A       9 a.m.

10/7/21      Apples to apples    A        4 p.m.

Marion Volleyball

10/2/21      Brethren Inv                A      TBA

10/5/21      MCE                            H       7 p.m.