All Schedules are subject to change

Lake City Volleyball

10/25/22     NMC                A   5:30 p.m.    

Lake City Football

10/21/22    Ogemaw Heights       H    7 p.m.

Lake City Cross Country

10/22/22     NW MI Meet -Cadillac     A   TBA p.m.

McBain Football

10/21/22    Muskegon Hgts    H  7 pm.

McBain Volleyball

10/25/22        Pine River          H  5:30 p.m. 

10/27/22        Reed City Quad  A   5:30 p.m.

McBain Cross Country

10/22/22    Warrior Invite       A   11 a.m.

NMC Volleyball

10/25/22     Lake City            H    5:30 p.m.

10/27/22     Brethren/Hart     A     5:30 p.m.

NMC Boys Soccer

Districts      TBD

NMC Cross County

10/22/22    Chippewa Hills   A  11 a.m. 

Manton Football

10/21/22        Johannesburg    H   7 p.m. 

Manton Volleyball

10/26/22     Kalkaska            A   6 p.m.  

Manton Cross Country

10/22/22       NW MI Meet     A   TBA p.m. 

Marion Football

10/21/22        Farwell             H  7 p.m. 

Marion Volleyball

10/27/22        G.T. Academy   A  6 p.m.

Marion Cross Country

10/22/22  Class D State Meet   A   Noon

